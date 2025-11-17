Invision Technologies Expands Georgia Footprint with Acquisition of Virtual Guru. Strategic Move Enhances Technology Support Services in South Georgia

Invision Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Virtual Guru, a respected provider of technology support and customer service solutions based in Tifton, Georgia that will help expand our services across the state.

ALBANY, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invision Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Virtual Guru, a respected provider of technology support and customer service solutions based in Tifton, Georgia. As a leading technology integrator offering IT, VoIP phone systems, surveillance, access control, infrastructure, and fire alarm solutions, Invision Technologies sees this partnership as an exciting step forward in expanding its reach and capabilities across the state.

With offices in Albany, Macon, and now Tifton, Invision Technologies has built a strong reputation for excellence in IT, networking, communications, and low-voltage integrated security offerings. The addition of Virtual Guru strengthens Invision's customer support operations in South Georgia, allowing for more comprehensive service delivery to businesses in the region.

Through this transition, Virtual Guru clients will continue to receive the same personalized support they've come to expect, now backed by a larger team with expanded service capabilities. Darrell and the existing Virtual Guru staff will remain in place, ensuring a seamless experience for all clients.

"Our clients are in good hands with Invision. This partnership gives us more tools and support to serve them even better," said Darrell, head of Virtual Guru.

Both organizations share a commitment to outstanding customer care. Together, they'll help Georgia businesses operate more efficiently and securely in an increasingly digital world.

"This partnership advances our mission to empower communities through technology. Darrell and his team bring invaluable experience and strong relationships that will help us expand that impact in the Tifton area," said Invision's principal partner, Jay Pollock.

For more information about Invision Technologies, visit www.invtech.com.

