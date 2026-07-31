Invision Technologies Welcomes Kenneth Mullis as Commercial Account Manager

Invision Technologies welcomes Ken Mullis to the team. With deep roots in Middle Georgia and decades of technology sales experience, Ken is dedicated to serving local businesses and the communities they call home.

MACON, Ga., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invision Technologies is pleased to announce the addition of Ken Mullis as a Commercial Account Manager. With 35 years of sales experience, including three decades in the telecommunications industry, Ken brings extensive industry knowledge and a genuine interest in getting to know the people behind the businesses he serves.

Throughout his career, Ken has worked with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to industries like retail, finance, manufacturing, and logistics. He has helped businesses align their technology investments with their operational goals.

At Invision Technologies, Ken is focused on expanding the company's presence throughout Middle Georgia, with an emphasis on serving businesses in Perry, Warner Robins, Hawkinsville, Cochran, Fort Valley, Cordele, and the surrounding communities. His goal is to become a trusted resource for businesses across Middle Georgia while helping organizations find technology solutions that fit their unique needs.

"Ken has spent his career building relationships and earning the trust of his customers," said Jay Carpenter, Partner and Vice President of Sales / Business Development at Invision Technologies. "He genuinely enjoys getting to know people, and I think that's what makes him so successful. We're excited to have him representing Invision in Middle Georgia."

Ken says his favorite part of working at Invision is getting back to what he enjoys most: meeting new people and developing relationships with customers. He believes many of his closest friendships began as business conversations and enjoys helping clients find solutions that make a difference for their organizations.

Ken has been recognized throughout his career for his sales achievements, including earning Account Executive of the Year with Sparklight in 2023 and qualifying for the company's President's Club. He has also remained active in his community, serving as a past president of the Rotary Club of Hawkinsville and becoming a Lifetime Paul Harris Fellow. With a commitment to better serving Georgia, Invision continues to grow with the help of experienced professionals like Kenneth Mullis.

About Invision Technologies

Invision Technologies, headquartered in Albany with offices in Macon and Tifton, offers comprehensive solutions in IT networking, structured cabling, video surveillance, access control, fire alarms, and business telephone systems. The company designs, installs, and supports secure and scalable technology infrastructure tailored to each client's needs.

For more information, visit www.invtech.com or contact (229) 446-2004.

Media Contact

Sales Team, Invision Technologies, 1 2294460290, [email protected], www.invtech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Invision Technologies