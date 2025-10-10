Invision Technologies Welcomes Mark Cray Johnson as Senior Project Engineer

Invision Technologies welcomes low-voltage expert Mark Cray Johnson, bringing decades of experience in fire alarm, security, and surveillance system design and support.

MACON, Ga., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invision Technologies is proud to announce the addition of Mark Cray Johnson as a Senior Project Engineer, bringing more than 30 years of experience in low-voltage system design, installation, and service to the team. Mark joined Invision this past June and has already hit the ground running and is generating impressive momentum for the sales team and continued support for his loyal client base.

Mark's background spans a wide array of technologies including fire alarm systems, intercoms, PA systems, vaping detection, card access, security, and surveillance. With a long-standing reputation for technical precision and client satisfaction, he excels at designing systems that not only meet regulatory standards but also solve real operational challenges.

At Invision, Mark is focused on crafting cost-effective, scalable solutions for both new and existing clients. His mission is to assess system needs holistically and provide thoughtful, practical recommendations that optimize performance and budget alike.

"Mark's deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience make him an exceptional addition to our engineering team," said Jay Carpenter, Partner and Vice President of Sales / Business Development at Invision Technologies. "Having known and worked with Mark since our early days out of high school, I can say with confidence that his heart for his customers has always set him apart—and it's already showing here."

Mark holds a Low Voltage Alarm (LVA) License and is Nyquist and Omnia Certified, further reinforcing his ability to lead complex system designs and implementations with confidence.

When asked what he enjoys most about working at Invision, Mark said that the relationships with his coworkers and the wide range of resources available at Invision make it possible to tackle complex projects with confidence.

About Invision Technologies:

Invision Technologies is a Georgia-based low-voltage integration firm delivering comprehensive solutions in IT networking, security, telecommunications, and fire systems. Headquartered in Macon and Albany, the company is known for its customer-first approach, technical excellence, and dedication to helping clients operate smarter and safer.

For more information, visit www.invtech.com or contact 229-446-2004.

Media Contact

Mark Johnson, Invision Technologies, 1 229.446.2004, [email protected], www.invtech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Invision Technologies