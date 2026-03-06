Invision Technologies Welcomes Mark Woodmansee as Commercial Account Manager

Invision Technologies gives a warm welcome to Mark Woodmansee.

MACON, Ga., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invision Technologies is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Woodmansee as a Commercial Sales Account Manager. With decades of experience, Mark brings expertise in consulting and engineering to the Central Georgia market.

Throughout his career, Mark has worked with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to industries like retail, finance, manufacturing, and logistics. Mark helps businesses align their tech investments with operation goals.

At Invision Technologies, Mark leads commercial sales efforts across Central Georgia, with a focus on managed service provider (MSP) offerings, security infrastructure, and professional services. His goal is to become a trusted MSP resource and active member of the Macon-Bibb and surrounding business communities.

"Mark's technical knowledge makes him a standout addition to our sales team," said Jay Carpenter, Partner and Vice President of Sales / Business Development at Invision Technologies. "He brings a level of focus that ensures clients receive not just solutions, but long-term value."

Mark says his favorite part of working at Invision is the camaraderie among teammates and the opportunity to provide IT services to local businesses.

Invision Technologies, headquartered in Albany with offices in Macon and Tifton, offers comprehensive solutions in IT networking, structured cabling, video surveillance, access control, fire alarms, and business telephone systems. With a commitment to better serving Georgia, Invision continues to grow with the help of experienced professionals like Mark Woodmansee.

About Invision Technologies:

Invision Technologies is a Georgia-based provider of integrated low-voltage systems for commercial, educational, and government clients. With offices in Albany, Macon, and Tifton, the company designs, installs, and supports secure and scalable technology infrastructure tailored to each client's needs.

For more information, visit www.invtech.com or contact (229) 446-2004.

Media Contact

Sales Team, Invision Technologies, 1 2294462004, [email protected], www.invtech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Invision Technologies