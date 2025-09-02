Invision Technologies Welcomes Shane Harmon as Commercial Account Manager for Middle Georgia Region

"Shane's regional insight and industry knowledge are already making an impact," said Jay Carpenter, Partner and Vice President of Sales at Invision Technologies. Post this

His responsibilities include assessing the current state of businesses' IT environments and networks. Whether they suffer from security vulnerabilities or an outdated system, Shane is helping organizations modernize.

"Shane's regional insight and industry knowledge are already making an impact," said Jay Carpenter, Partner and Vice President of Sales at Invision Technologies. "We're proud to have him representing Invision in the Middle Georgia market. His ability to diagnose and deliver solutions make him a great addition to our team."

Invision Technologies, headquartered in Macon and Albany, is a full-service systems integrator specializing in IT networking, structured cabling, video surveillance, access control, fire alarm, and business telephone systems. The company supports a wide range of industries with secure technology infrastructure including education, healthcare, government, and commercial businesses.

Bringing Shane on board is part of Invision's goal to hire top-tier talent. His presence strengthens their ability to serve new markets and deliver value across Georgia.

For more information, visit www.invtech.com or contact Shane at 478-335-6867.

Media Contact

Shane Harmon, Invision Technologies, 1 478-310-3700, [email protected], invtech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Invision Technologies