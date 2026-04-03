Invision Technologies Welcomes Tiffany Ulmer as Commercial Account Manager

Invision Technologies is thrilled to have Tiffany Ulmer as part of the team!

ALBANY, Ga., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invision Technologies is pleased to welcome Tiffany Ulmer to the team as a Commercial Account Manager. With 25 years of experience in the telecommunications and mobility sectors, Tiffany brings a strong background in customer strategy and business development, supported by a long-standing focus on relationship management.

Her career includes leadership roles in call center operations and retail environments, followed by nearly a decade supporting business and local government accounts. Most recently, she has gained experience in managed security sales, where she has worked closely with clients to improve cybersecurity readiness.

At Invision Technologies, Tiffany focuses on building trust. She is committed to understanding each client's needs and delivering solutions that are both effective and easy to implement. Her goal is to help clients feel confident.

"Tiffany's experience and client-centered mindset make her a great fit for our team," said Jay Carpenter, Partner and Vice President of Sales / Business Development at Invision Technologies. "She brings a clear understanding of what businesses need from their technology partners."

Tiffany says that her favorite part of working at Invision is collaborating with a team that values innovation. She is also passionate about supporting businesses in the community where she lives and works.

Invision Technologies, headquartered in Albany with offices in Macon and Tifton, offers comprehensive solutions in IT networking, structured cabling, video surveillance, access control, fire alarms, and business telephone systems. With a commitment to better serving Georgia, Invision continues to grow with the help of experienced professionals like Tiffany Ulmer.

About Invision Technologies:

Invision Technologies is a Georgia-based provider of integrated low-voltage systems for commercial, educational, and government clients. With offices in Albany, Macon, and Tifton, the company designs, installs, and supports secure and scalable technology infrastructure tailored to each client's needs.

For more information, visit www.invtech.com or contact (229) 446-2004

Media Contact

Sales Team, Invision Technologies, 1 2294462004, [email protected], www.invtech.com

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SOURCE Invision Technologies