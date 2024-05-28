Invivo and Sarah Jessica Parker Introduce Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir 2022, A Blend of New Zealand Character and SJP's Signature Style

"It's been a joy to collaborate with Rob and Tim to create this beautiful Pinot Noir from New Zealand. It has lovely berry and chocolate flavors, and you can't believe the smell," says Sarah Jessica Parker, Actor, Producer, and Partner of Invivo X, SJP. Post this

"We're excited to introduce the Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir 2022, our latest chapter with Sarah Jessica Parker," says Rob Cameron, Co-founder of Invivo & Co. "Although predominantly from Marlborough, we couldn't resist blending in a small amount of Pinot Noir fruit from Central Otago in New Zealand to add more structure. The result is a wine that beautifully balances Marlborough's bright, fruit-forward flavors with the earthy, nuanced tones of Central Otago—a true reflection of Sarah Jessica's adventurous spirit."

Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir is sourced from the finest parcels in Marlborough's cool southern valleys with a dash of Awatere River drama to add depth and complexity. Personally tasted and blended by Sarah Jessica alongside Invivo Cofounders Tim and Rob, Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir has a bright garnet red hue with pronounced aromas of dark cherry, leather, and baking spices. On the palate, sweet plum, cherry, and hints of toasty oak flavors are balanced by fine tannins and a fresh acidity. The journey of crafting this exceptional New Zealand Pinot Noir began with hand-harvested fruit, delicately de-stemmed and left to cold-soak before fermenting naturally with indigenous yeasts. The wine then spent eleven months in French oak barrels.

"Sarah Jessica's confidence at the blending table has grown so much over the past five years, and it's been an inspiration for all of us," says Tim Lightbourne, Co-founder of Invivo & Co. "We were eager to add red wine to our range and were delighted to introduce Sarah Jessica to the fresh and exceptional character of New Zealand Pinot Noir. Together, we've created a stylish red that captures the essence of our cool climate and the unforgettable personality behind our wines."

Sarah Jessica Parker's creative vision infuses every aspect of the Invivo X, SJP experience and has been a hit with consumers, underscored by U.S. sales growth as Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc sales up +28% in volume over the past year (Nielsen, 52-weeks ending 2/24/24). Invivo wine sales to the USA have increased by 124% over the past 12 months, as of January 2024. Since its inception five years ago, the Invivo X, SJP collection has garnered widespread praise, including top scores from wine critics worldwide. Most recently, Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir 2022, was awarded an impressive 91 points from James Suckling, and Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc 2023, enjoyed a recent 93 point-score by Wine Spectator, the wine's fifth 90+ point score in a row. Exclusively imported by Palm Bay, Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir 2022 is available at Total Wine & More, Wine.com, and other local stores. The suggested retail price for the SJP Pinot Noir is $24.99, and wine lovers can find their nearest stockist online at invivoxsjp.com.

Interested in learning more about Invivo X, SJP Pinot Noir 2022? Click here to watch an exclusive tasting video featuring Sarah Jessica Parker with Invivo Cofounders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron. Photos for editorial use are available to download here (photo credit: Daphne Youree/Invivo). For more information, including sample requests and interviews with Invivo Cofounders, please contact Katherine Dolecki Payton or Helen Gregory at Gregory + Vine.

*Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc is currently the fastest growing super-premium Sauvignon Blanc in the $15-$20 category in the U.S (Nielsen USA, week data ending 2/24/2024)

ABOUT INVIVO X, SJP

Invivo is one of New Zealand's leading wine producers. Founded in 2008 by Kiwi school friends Tim Lightbourne and winemaker Rob Cameron, Invivo's mission is to bring people together so great things can happen, and it has been described as "New Zealand's most innovative winery." Fifteen years later, the formula has been a success, with their wines receiving over 300 international wine show medals and distribution expanding to 42 countries. Two successful crowdfunding campaigns make Invivo the largest crowdfunded beverage company in the Southern Hemisphere, and at the start of 2023, Invivo launched "Invivo Air" - the world's first winery airline. In 2019, Invivo launched their collaboration "Invivo X, SJP" with Sarah Jessica Parker. The wines in the collection – a Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, and French Rosé – are made to a unique blend created by SJP and Invivo. Combine New York sass, the world's best wine regions and NZ winemaking know-how and we have a recipe for something very special. The wines have been awarded more than sixty 90-point ratings and GOLD medals since launch plus featured in Wine Spectator's most exciting wine brands of 2020. For more information, please visit www.invivoxsjp.com and connect on social @invivoxsjp.

ABOUT SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Sarah Jessica Parker is an award-winning actor, producer and businesswoman. Parker starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO television series Sex and the City (1998-2004), a role she reprised on the HBO Max show And Just Like That which premiered in 2021. The second season aired on Max in 2023, and season three is currently in production. And Just Like That currently ranks as the #1 HBO Max Original overall and is the most-watched returning HBO Max Original to date. Parker served as an executive producer for both series. Parker also recently reprised her role of Sarah Sanderson in 'Hocus Pocus 2' which has received three Emmy nominations. Parker has worked in the theater, on and off Broadway, since 1976. She recently starred on Broadway opposite her husband, Matthew Broderick, in the revival of one of the great American comedies, 'Plaza Suite', which showed at London's Savoy Theatre for the very first time from January through mid-April 2024. In 2014, Parker launched her namesake footwear and fashion label, SJP Collection. She single-handedly owns and operates the business, which is just shy of celebrating its 10th anniversary. Parker is the publisher of SJP Lit, an imprint which publishes thought-provoking, inclusive, and big-hearted stories. She also currently serves as a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet.

