iNvolved Media and Broadbeam Media Rebrand to Involved Media USA

iNvolved Media, a New York City-based digital agency and Broadbeam Media, a performance media agency, announced its collective rebranding as Involved Media USA.
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iNvolved Media, a New York City-based digital agency and Broadbeam Media, a performance media agency, today announced its collective rebranding as Involved Media USA. Operating as a full-service and independent media agency, its mission is to partner with growing brands and mid-market spenders who are sometimes overlooked by larger agencies. Expanded global capabilities include media strategy, tactical planning, research and analytics, traditional and digital media and more, led by a team of industry experts. Based in New York City, Involved Media USA is part of a global network with locations in Toronto, Canada, and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. The U.S. operations will be led by Kristi Tropp.
"We are thrilled to announce this rebranding and relaunch of Involved Media after months of hard work by our team around the world," said Tropp, Managing Director, Involved Media USA. "As sister media organizations, Broadbeam Media and iNvolved Media had already been working closely together, but this re-alignment will allow us to offer a boutique agency experience, with even more comprehensive media services, and the backing and reputation of a trusted global operation. Along with my colleagues Michael Dobson, who brings his wealth of knowledge in the role of Global Chief Digital Officer, and Corinne Casagrande, who leverages her background in business analytics as SVP, Strategy, Planning & Insights, we are excited about the value this expanded offering will bring to existing and future clients."
Involved Media USA's current roster of clients includes American Standard, Jackson Hewitt, Omaha Steaks, Solo Brands and SharkNinja, among others.
About Involved Media USA
Involved Media USA is a full-service, independent media agency specializing in data-guided media strategy and buying, performance-driven tactical planning, proprietary research, custom reporting & analytics, and more. Based in New York City, the company is part of a global network with locations in Toronto, Canada and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, empowering its mission of offering trusted service with global clout. Involved Media USA is a subsidiary of Active International.
