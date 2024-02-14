iNvolved Media and Broadbeam Media Rebrand to Involved Media USA

"We are thrilled to announce this rebranding and relaunch of Involved Media after months of hard work by our team around the world," said Tropp, Managing Director, Involved Media USA. "As sister media organizations, Broadbeam Media and iNvolved Media had already been working closely together, but this re-alignment will allow us to offer a boutique agency experience, with even more comprehensive media services, and the backing and reputation of a trusted global operation. Along with my colleagues Michael Dobson, who brings his wealth of knowledge in the role of Global Chief Digital Officer, and Corinne Casagrande, who leverages her background in business analytics as SVP, Strategy, Planning & Insights, we are excited about the value this expanded offering will bring to existing and future clients."