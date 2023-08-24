Inxeption announces launch of Digital Sales Representative for solar manufacturers

Technology enables manufacturers to sell new and excess inventory more efficiently

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading the digital revolution in industrial commerce, Inxeption is proud to announce the debut of its Digital Sales Representative (DSR) — a transformative approach to sales and client management for solar manufacturers.

Traditional independent sales representatives have long played a critical role in bridging manufacturers and customers, leaning heavily on in-person interactions, regional travel, and long-established relationships. But the evolving business landscape requires agility, speed, and real-time insights.

Inxeption's DSR contrasts the traditional model by offering technology to enable manufacturers to sell new and excess inventory more efficiently. Inxeption.com has one million high-intent website visitors consistently looking for products. By bringing client interactions online, DSR eliminates geographical barriers, offers real-time data analytics, and expedites response times, ensuring manufacturers stay a step ahead in the competitive market.

"Our DSR is not just about modernizing industrial selling; it's about reshaping the way manufacturers run their businesses. In today's digital age, we believe it's imperative to evolve and empower our commerce partners with the best tools," said co-founder & CEO Farzad Dibachi. The Inxeption DSR is available as part of the suite of Industrial Commerce Management software offered by Inxeption. For details, go to inxeption.com/getstarted

About Inxeption:

Inxeption is the leading technology platform digitizing the global Industrial Commerce value chain. We are advocates for our ecosystem of suppliers and buyers, enabling them to Do Business Better.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Stay up to date with Inxeption news

Media Contact

Sean, Cunningham, 949.460.3517, [email protected], www.inxeption.com

SOURCE Cunningham