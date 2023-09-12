Inxeption Announces the Launch of Transformative Clean Energy Sourcing and Procurement Resource: The Inxeption Clean Energy Directory

"We built the Inxeption Clean Energy Directory to bring business partners together and connect them digitally." Tweet this

The Inxeption Clean Energy Directory demystifies the most challenging part of running a business in the renewable space: procurement. In a rapidly changing industry that is constantly evolving with new suppliers, technologies, financiers, and regulations, sourcing and evaluation is the first part of a complex buyer journey. The purchasing process for industrial products and services is also increasingly dependent on a digital infrastructure. B2B buyers perform an average of 12 searches before visiting a company's website. The directory features comprehensive data on the foremost companies in the clean energy space and makes them easily researchable through search. Whether looking for a battery manufacturer, a solar project planning software or a commercial contractor, buyers no longer have to rely on rolodexes and sales calls to find the best business partners.

The Inxeption Clean Energy Directory is a valuable resource for sellers involved in all parts of ushering in the energy transition. Digital marketing and multiple touch points with industrial buyers have become increasingly important, since building a known and trusted brand within the business community is a very different challenge than marketing to consumers. Most B2B buyers have already completed 57% of their buying process before a first meeting with a sales rep. The Inxeption Clean Energy Directory enables sellers of all kinds, from wind project data providers to project finance investors to solar module manufacturers, to build an online presence viewed by millions of visitors to clean energy related pages on inxeption.com. The Inxeption Clean Energy Directory also acts as a significant lead generation tool for industrial sellers, as vetted RFQs and enquiries are digitally routed to vendors.

"We are beyond excited to share this with our community and advocate for buyers and sellers in the Clean Energy space, but it won't end here," added Nataraj. "In the coming months, we will launch and expand multiple directories centered around the global industrial value chain. The internet is coming to the world of business; watch this space."

