Inxeption Commences First Annual Industrial Drive Sales Event

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the leader in industrial e-Commerce, launched its first annual Industrial Drive sales event. The Industrial Drive brings selected products from world class manufacturers to the Inxeption Global Marketplace (powered by Inxeption's Managed Store software). Registered buyers have access to exclusive prices and the ability to purchase pallets, containers, and large quantities directly from manufacturers, all through an online shopping experience. The Industrial Drive 2023, Powered By Inxeption is now open to registered participants.

The 2023 Industrial Drive will feature over 500MW of solar modules and other clean energy products from top tier manufacturers, presenting the largest selection of high-quality products at the lowest prices of the year. It provides a unique opportunity for both buyers and sellers to prepare for the year ahead. Project delays & cancellations, and a rising interest rate environment have contributed to an overstocked distribution channel for solar products. The 2023 Industrial Drive will help sellers monetize their remaining inventory to make room for 2024 manufacturing capacity and enable buyers to buy directly from the top manufacturers at attractive prices.

Lynn Hicks, VP of Business Development, said, "We're excited to announce the inaugural Industrial Drive for clean energy. Our Managed Store software is a highly efficient selling tool, allowing manufacturers to publish a digital catalog, reach high-intent buyers and transact online. Running off our Managed Store software, the Industrial Drive is benefiting both buyers and sellers looking to close the books on 2023, and introducing the industrial universe to all the conveniences of e-commerce they enjoy in their consumer lives."

Key Benefits:

Intuitive e-Commerce checkout experience for registered buyers, powered by Inxeption Managed Store software

Password protected online sales channel for all products included in the Drive

Multiple payment options and access to financing up to 90 days

Multi-destination shipping and fulfillment for all purchases made during the Drive

Learn more about how the buying process works HERE

Interested parties can still register HERE

About Inxeption:

Inxeption is the Industrial e-Commerce company. We enable businesses to sell their products and services online through our Managed Store e-Commerce software and the Inxeption Marketplace.

Our Managed Store software is purpose-built for industrial businesses, enabling suppliers to run an online store, take orders digitally, and advertise to prospects. Managed Store's comprehensive e-Commerce platform allows businesses to dynamically control pricing and product information, execute all aspects of complex transactions, and directly connect to and understand their end customers.

Inxeption Marketplace is the premier online marketplace for business-to-business commerce. We help buyers source products, services, and software across a number of industry verticals. With millions of visits to inxeption.com, trusted sellers who utilize our marketplace rapidly scale awareness for both their brands and their offerings.

