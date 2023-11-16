Inxeption Directory Highlights HeyScottie's AI-Enabled Services, Driving Significant Website Traffic Surge

"Through the Inxeption Directory, HeyScottie and other members can harness the high-intent B2B traffic on Inxeption.com to promote their brand, get detailed insights, and sell products and services online," said Aayushi Pramanik, Inxeption's AI digital GTM lead. Post this

HeyScottie's website received over 200,000 hits directly attributed to the Spotlight email sent by Inxeption. This substantial increase in traffic not only underscores the effective reach of Inxeption's program but also reflects the growing interest in the metal finishing solutions offered through HeyScottie's platform.

In addition to the remarkable site traffic, HeyScottie received comprehensive analytics from Inxeption with insights into the preferences of HeyScottie website visitors. This data is invaluable for refining our platform to better cater to the needs and expectations of prospective buyers, thereby aligning with the industry's evolving demands.

"Inxeption is excited to partner with HeyScottie and showcase its AI-enabled manufacturing solutions in our Directory Spotlight program", said Aayushi Pramanik, Inxeption's AI digital GTM lead. "Through the Inxeption Directory, HeyScottie and other members can harness the high-intent B2B traffic on Inxeption.com to promote their brand, get detailed insights, and sell products and services online."

Rhonda Dibachi, CEO of HeyScottie as well as Chairman of the Board of Inxeption, said, "This shows the power of the Inxeption platform, which not only drives significant traffic but also fosters an environment for interaction and engagement among high-intent B2B buyers. We are thrilled with the response and believe this initiative is an excellent avenue for members of the Inxeption Directory to gain visibility and connect with a broader audience."

About HeyScottie:

HeyScottie is an AI-enabled online marketplace aimed at simplifying the procurement of metal finishing solutions by connecting buyers with reputable providers in the industry. For more information, visit: https://heyscottie.com/.

About Inxeption:

Inxeption is the Industrial e-Commerce company. We help businesses sell products and services online. For more information, visit: https://inxeption.com/globaldirectory.

