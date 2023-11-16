Inxeption expands industrial e-Commerce offering to the $1T global Packaging Industry

"The Inxeption Packaging Directory is another important step in digitization of all industrial supply chain transactions. Every single business that deals in physical goods has to use packaging, regardless of vertical or size." Post this

By bringing its industrial e-Commerce platform to the packaging industry, Inxeption is modernizing how packaging solutions are bought and sold. The Inxeption Packaging Directory will provide buyers a user-friendly and intuitive interface for quick and easy searches, detailed company profiles (including contact information, description of products & services offered, and active links to their product catalogs), and advanced filters to help buyers find the best business partners based on their needs. Sellers listing their companies on the Inxeption Packaging Directory will take advantage of the millions of visitors to the Inxeption website and promote their brands to Inxeption's global network of industrial buyers and sellers.

"The Inxeption Packaging Directory is another important step in digitization of all industrial supply chain transactions," said Karthik Nataraj, Inxeption's Chief Strategy Officer. "Every single business that deals in physical goods has to use packaging, regardless of vertical or size. We are excited to launch the Inxeption Packaging Directory to further our mission."

By leveraging Inxeption's full product suite, packaging companies can find new customers, provide a great online buyer experience, and leverage data & insights to grow their businesses. Inxeption has already helped over 1,000 commerce partners in various stages of the packaging value chain.

Visit the Inxeption Packaging Directory today to learn more.

About Inxeption

Inxeption is the industrial e-Commerce company. We enable businesses to sell their products and services online through our Managed Store e-Commerce software and the Inxeption Marketplace.

Our Managed Store software is purpose-built for industrial businesses, enabling suppliers to run an online store, take orders digitally, and advertise to prospects. Managed Store's comprehensive e-Commerce platform allows businesses to dynamically control pricing and product information, execute all aspects of complex transactions, and directly connect to and understand their end customers.

Inxeption Marketplace is the premier online marketplace for business-to-business commerce. We help buyers source products, services, and software across a number of industry verticals. With millions of visits to inxeption.com, trusted sellers who utilize our marketplace rapidly scale awareness for both their brands and their offerings.

Media Contact

Bhumika Kalpana, Inxeption, (888) 852-4783, [email protected], https://inxeption.com/

