Inxeption launches its AI Directory, poised to accelerate business adoption of Artificial Intelligence by connecting enterprises to AI innovators

"With the launch of our AI Directory, we are providing an e-Commerce ecosystem that seamlessly connects seekers and providers of AI solutions." Tweet this

Through the Inxeption AI Directory, Artificial Intelligence solution providers of all kinds, from fraud detection software vendors to IT consulting companies to manufacturers of high-performance GPU servers, will be able to harness traffic from the millions of high-intent business visitors to Inxeption.com and receive detailed analytics about impressions and clicks for their profile. Additionally, the Inxeption AI Directory is a significant customer acquisition and lead generation tool, as powerful features like advanced tagging and digital enquiries enable efficient connection between buyers and sellers.

Inxeption also helps companies transact online. Earlier this year, Inxeption launched its AI marketplace by partnering with Supermicro to bring the latest AI-optimized GPU servers, processors and equipment to the online marketplace. With the addition of the AI Directory, Inxeption further expands the capabilities it provides to the Artificial Intelligence industry. All AI Directory participants across software, hardware and services will be able to showcase themselves and their products online as well as facilitate their transactions digitally using the same e-Commerce software that powers all Inxeption Marketplaces and Stores. This makes Inxeption the only platform through which companies can identify new providers, transact with them online, and fulfill orders seamlessly.

Brad Kashani continued, "Today we see that in every boardroom, the CEO is asked about the company's AI strategy. Teams across enterprises are assessing where they can use AI, whether for product differentiation or internal efficiencies. I believe that an AI strategy isn't about incremental changes. It's about building a company that is AI-first, from the ground up. The Inxeption AI Directory was created to accelerate how businesses can understand and implement this new paradigm."

Visit the Inxeption AI Directory today to learn more.

About Inxeption

Inxeption is the industrial e-Commerce company. We enable businesses to sell their products and services online through our Managed Store e-Commerce software and the Inxeption Marketplace.

Our Managed Store software is purpose-built for industrial businesses, enabling suppliers to run an online store, take orders digitally, and advertise to prospects. Managed Store's comprehensive e-Commerce platform allows businesses to dynamically control pricing and product information, execute all aspects of complex transactions, and directly connect to and understand their end customers.

Inxeption Marketplace is the premier online marketplace for business-to-business commerce. We help buyers source products, services, and software across a number of industry verticals. With millions of visits to inxeption.com, trusted sellers who utilize our marketplace rapidly scale awareness for both their brands and their offerings.

Media Contact

Aayushi Pramanik, Inxeption, (888) 852-4783, [email protected], www.inxeption.com

SOURCE Inxeption