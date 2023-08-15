Inxeption ranks 117 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

Inxeption ranks 28 among California-based companies, takes the 11th spot in the software category

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the leader in Industrial Commerce, has ranked 117 in the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment— independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We're proud to be featured for the first time on the Inc. 5000. This accomplishment is a reflection of the growth we've achieved in the past few years," said Inxeption co-founder and CEO Farzad Dibachi. "Digitization of industrial commerce is top of mind for companies looking to do business better in the current economy, and that's why we are seeing everyone from industrial manufacturers to solar installers embrace buying and selling with Inxeption's technology."

Inxeption offers transactions that are digital, automated, secure and managed end-to-end through a single dashboard. This empowers industrial companies to connect, transact, fulfill and understand their global supply chain, digitizing the manual processes that have historically defined industrial commerce.

Top Inc. honorees exhibited tremendous growth from 2019 to 2022. Inxeption ended that three-year period with more than 200-percent growth in Q4 of 2022. More recently, Inxeption achieved more than 30-percent revenue growth during the first half of 2023. Gross profit growth increased more than 300 percent in the first six months of 2023, when compared to the year before.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Scott Omelianuk, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inxeption will be featured along with the other top 500 companies in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

About Inxeption

Inxeption is the leading technology platform digitizing the global Industrial Commerce value chain. We are advocates for our ecosystem of suppliers and buyers, enabling them to Do Business Better.

