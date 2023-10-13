InXsol Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation and Paves the Way for Future Endeavors

As this chapter concludes, InXsol looks to new horizons, remaining deeply committed to fortifying safety and training for first responders and their communities. Tweet this

InXsol is immensely proud of the relationships fostered over the years. Our encounters, both virtual and face-to-face, with countless firefighters who trusted our expertise, have been the highlight of our journey with the BlueCard program.

As one chapter closes, InXsol stands poised to venture into new realms. Our unwavering commitment deepens as we collaborate with our esteemed partners, championing the causes of first responders, at-risk workers, and disaster response teams. Boasting an expansive range of training, simulations, certification, exposure and PPE management, real-time command, accountability, and 360 feedback tools, our offerings are not just at the cutting edge of industry standards. They play an indispensable role in fortifying the health and safety of first responders, dedicated at-risk workers, volunteers, and the communities they ceaselessly protect.

For collaborations, inquiries, or more information, please contact: Henry Ryng Email: [email protected] Phone: 602-347-9575 https://ww2.inxsol.com/

SOURCE InXsol, LLC