InXsol Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation and Paves the Way for Future Endeavors

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 25, 2023, we will transition away from supporting www.bshifter.com and in honor of a remarkable 15-year journey with the BlueCard program, InXsol, LLC and its affiliates (collectively , "inXsol") wishes to highlight its long-standing involvement and innovations at www.bshifter.com.
From its inception in 2008, InXsol has been a cornerstone in the design and development of the Blue Card platform and its enriching training content. Our work with Chief Don Abbott, the Project Mayday founder, at the Phoenix Fire Department's Command Training Center (CTC) on Incident Command simulations funded by the US Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences led to introductions to Chief Alan Brunacini and our support to create an on-line program for training and certification. Our innovative technologies received the Gold award at the eLearning Guild's DevLearn Conference in 2011.
InXsol is immensely proud of the relationships fostered over the years. Our encounters, both virtual and face-to-face, with countless firefighters who trusted our expertise, have been the highlight of our journey with the BlueCard program.
As one chapter closes, InXsol stands poised to venture into new realms. Our unwavering commitment deepens as we collaborate with our esteemed partners, championing the causes of first responders, at-risk workers, and disaster response teams. Boasting an expansive range of training, simulations, certification, exposure and PPE management, real-time command, accountability, and 360 feedback tools, our offerings are not just at the cutting edge of industry standards. They play an indispensable role in fortifying the health and safety of first responders, dedicated at-risk workers, volunteers, and the communities they ceaselessly protect.
For collaborations, inquiries, or more information, please contact: Henry Ryng Email: [email protected] Phone: 602-347-9575 https://ww2.inxsol.com/
