IO-Link Wireless Allows for Easier Planning, Added Flexibility

The wireless system consists of a master, hub, and bridge. The wireless master uses radio waves to receive sensor data via a bridge or hub instead of cables like a traditional wired IO-Link setup. Users can connect up to forty devices to an IO-Link Wireless Master using five tracks. This brings significant advantages over a wired system, including easier planning and installation, more flexibility in design and mobility, and no wear and tear on connectors or cables. It also makes it easier to retrofit existing systems. Wireless IO-Link is ideal for dynamic, fixed, and mobile applications, particularly those with confined spaces.

"Whether in inaccessible places, in robotics, or highly dynamic transport systems, IO-Link Wireless promises an even more flexible and sustainable application while maintaining system integration and compatibility," said Balluff Product Manager Michael Zahlecker.

The recent addition of UL certification makes the system available for sale in the United States and Canada. The Balluff IO-Link Wireless system has been available in Europe since 2021.

Like traditional IO-Link, the wireless system enables faster, more flexible, efficient, and more adaptable production. The digital interface is a fieldbus-neutral, point-to-point connection. IO-Link Wireless is not a replacement for wired solutions but an extension that allows customers to benefit from all the advantages of wired IO-Link solutions wirelessly. Customers already using IO-Link can easily configure IO-Link Wireless via the integrated web server.

IO-Link Wireless is robust and resistant to interference when it is in the vicinity of other systems or other sources of wireless and electromagnetic interference. The technology is highly scalable, adaptable, and well-suited for any system or machine.

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/io-link-wireless

