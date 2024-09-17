iolo, a RealDefense Brand, Partners with Virus Bulletin for Leading Cybersecurity Conference VB2024

RealDefense, the parent company of iolo, is a proud sponsor of Virus Bulletin's VB2024, an annual gathering of the world's leading cybersecurity experts.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealDefense, the parent company of iolo, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Virus Bulletin 2024 Conference. Virus Bulletin's flagship cyber research convention will take place from October 2-4, 2024, at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin, Ireland.

"We are thrilled to take part in Virus Bulletin's industry-leading threat intelligence conference as a sponsor," said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense. "iolo's suite of advanced security and privacy solutions, such as System Mechanic and Privacy Guardian, have been at the forefront of protecting millions of users worldwide from emerging digital threats. Our sponsorship of this event not only allows us to support the vital research and collaboration happening within the cybersecurity community but also underscores our commitment to advancing technologies that safeguard personal data and ensure the privacy of every individual. We thank Virus Bulletin for organizing this important industry event and are excited to contribute to the ongoing dialogue on enhancing global cybersecurity resilience.

"We are delighted to welcome iolo (a RealDefense company) as a Bronze Partner of VB2024 and thank them for their support of what is both one of the longest-serving community events, and one which continues to play an important part in sharing knowledge, shaping and moving the cybersecurity industry forward," said Allison Sketchley, Sales Executive at Virus Bulletin.

iolo is recognized for its industry-leading suite of performance and security solutions, including the popular System Mechanic, a comprehensive PC optimization tool that has been trusted by millions to maintain and secure their computers. iolo's product lineup also includes System Shield Antivirus & Antispyware, Privacy Guardian, and more. Led by experts in PC performance and cybersecurity, iolo provides robust solutions for privacy protection, identity monitoring, device optimization, password management, technical support and more for home users worldwide.

About RealDefense

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, RealDefense LLC is an award-winning software development company known for its flagship product brands, including iolo System Mechanic® and SUPERAntiSpyware®. With a commitment to innovation, RealDefense has consistently earned top ratings from PC Magazine™ and protects over 3 million customers. The RealDefense portfolio also features renowned privacy and security software brands such as STOPzilla, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, ioloVPN, GetMyDrivers, WarrantyStar, and Support.com.

RealDefense partners with leading consumer brands in the cyber security and PC manufacturing sectors to deliver telemetry-enabled monetization solutions. For more information, please visit www.realdefen.se.

Media Contact

RealDefense PR, RealDefense, 1 (626) 605-0277, [email protected], www.realdefen.se

SOURCE RealDefense