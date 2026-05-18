ioMoVo Launches Governed Agentic AI Platform with Sovereign Deployment, BYO-AI, and Federated Storage

Quote text: "Customers can deploy AI directly within their own infrastructure—whether in Saudi Arabia or other regions—ensuring that data, processing, and intelligence remain fully within their control." Attribution: Jay Hajeer, CEO, ioMoVo Post this

ioMoVo today announced the general availability of its governed agentic AI platform for enterprise content, bringing AI-driven discovery, federated storage, and sovereign deployment to organizations managing digital assets across distributed environments. The release introduces Enhanced Document Intelligence, file-level AI through io Assistant, Prompt Group automation, Archive Files, Portal Expiry, and new storage connectors for Seagate and CEPH.

The platform is architected around six modules — ioCloud, ioHub, ioAI, ioFlow, ioPilot, and ioPortal — coordinated by an agent-to-agent architecture of specialized agents handling ingestion, metadata, transcription and OCR, compliance scanning, workflow orchestration, and external publishing. A Capture Layer enables direct content ingest into the governed library at the moment of creation.

Sovereign deployment on GPU-accelerated on-premises infrastructure supports regulated and national-scale customers in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and the Saudi Arabia / MENA region. Open-source LLMs and vision models run on customer infrastructure with no cloud round-trip for inference, training, or platform telemetry.

ioMoVo is model agnostic. Customers integrate commercial models (Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, Azure OpenAI), open-source models (LLaMA, Mistral, Falcon), and specialized vision and multimodal models (CLIP, BLIP, YOLO, Segment Anything) without proprietary integration layers.

New capabilities in this release include Enhanced Document Intelligence with OCR across PDF, DOCX, DOC, PPT, PPTX, and image-based formats with precise position mapping and click-to-locate navigation; io Assistant, a file-level AI companion grounded in each asset with built-in Web Search, Thinking, and Canvas tools; Prompt Group, which bundles related AI prompts and applies them together during indexing for repeatable, auditable workflows; Archive Files for locking content into a protected state while preserving file management operations; and Portal Expiry for time-controlled external sharing through ioPortal.

Federated storage now includes new Seagate and CEPH connectors alongside existing support for AWS S3, Azure Blob, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Backblaze B2, and on-prem object stores. Customer content stays in place across storage tiers; ioMoVo adds AI tagging, search, and workflow orchestration without data migration.

ioMoVo's Adobe Creative Cloud plugin is published on Adobe Exchange. Microsoft 365 add-ins for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are published on Microsoft AppSource. The ioMoVo Avid Media Composer Extension is available for direct download at iomovo.io/plugins/avid.

Executive Commentary

"ioMoVo's platform fundamentally changes how regulated and content-intensive organizations can adopt AI. Customers told us they needed AI that respects existing governance, integrates with their existing storage, and gives them the ability to deploy on their own terms."

— Ms. Ann Marvin, Founder, Peacockhill

"Sovereign AI is becoming a priority for organizations operating in regulated and national-scale environments. With ioMoVo's architecture, customers can deploy AI directly within their own infrastructure—whether in Saudi Arabia or other regions—ensuring that data, processing, and intelligence remain fully within their control."

— Jay Hajeer, CEO of ioMoVo

"Editorial teams shouldn't have to leave the environments where creative decisions are made to access modern AI capabilities. Extensions for Avid Media Composer give editors and production teams the freedom to choose the tools that fit their workflow best — directly within the timeline and post-production environment they already trust. For teams that choose ioMoVo, the extension brings AI-driven asset management, discovery, and governance into Media Composer so editors can stay focused on storytelling while organizations gain the visibility and control today's productions require."

— Danny Hollingsworth, Director Product Marketing, Post-Production, Avid

About ioMoVo

ioMoVo is the governed agentic AI platform for enterprise content, enabling organizations to coordinate AI models, workflows, and digital assets across distributed environments without data migration or vendor lock-in. Six modules unify storage, connectivity, AI orchestration, workflow automation, natural-language discovery, and external publishing. ioMoVo is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and serves customers across media and entertainment, regulated industries, education, and the public sector, with sovereign deployment options. Learn more at iomovo.io.

Media Contact

Media Relations, ioMoVo

[email protected] | +1-202-239-6247

7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102

Media Contact

Jay Hajeer, ioMoVo Corp, 1 2022396247, [email protected], https://www.iomovo.io

SOURCE ioMoVo Corp