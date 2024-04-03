ION Commodities tops Energy Risk Software Rankings 2024 across multiple categories

"These rankings reaffirm our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success," said Richard Grossi, Chief Executive Officer at ION Corporates. Post this

Amid unprecedented global shifts in energy and commodities markets, characterized by supply chain disruptions, energy transition, product proliferation, and regulatory compliance, ION has continued to provide customers with the technology software and data solutions necessary to navigate today's complex market landscape, manage market volatility, optimize business operations, and improve profitability. Additionally, ION's advanced range of energy and commodity management solutions aims to further integrate the entire energy value chain, spanning multiple business functions, including trading, risk management, scheduling, operations, regulatory compliance, trade finance, and data-driven decision-making.

"ION Commodities has outperformed in several key sections of the rankings, reflecting the high regard in which ION is held by its clients and the broader market," said Stella Farrington, Head of Content, Energy Risk.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by our user community for our pivotal role in connecting and shaping the future of the energy and commodities industry," says Richard Grossi, Chief Executive Officer at ION Corporates. "These rankings reaffirm our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success, ensuring that our software solutions continuously evolve to help our customers maintain a competitive edge."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimise supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients (30,000 users). For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities

About The Energy Risk Software Rankings

The annual Energy Risk Software Rankings recognize excellence in financial risk management across the commodities sector. The awards are open to energy and commodities vendors and applications, data providers, data management firms, and implementation specialists. Hosted by Risk.Net, the Energy Risk Software Rankings focus on prudent energy risk management; innovation in trading and risk management; and expertise in, and insight into, energy derivatives and other risk management tools.

Media Contact

ION Press and Media, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, [email protected], https://iongroup.com/

HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, [email protected], https://www.hawthornadvisors.com/

SOURCE ION