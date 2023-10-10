ION Commodities wins CTRM Software House of the Year for the second consecutive year at Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023

"We're proud to be recognized again by Risk.net for our leading role in shaping the future of energy and our investment in commodity management solutions for Asian markets," said Richard Grossi, Chief Executive Officer of ION Corporates. Tweet this

ION Commodities secured the honor of CTRM Software House of the Year for its comprehensive portfolio of trading, risk management, and innovative decision support solutions that unlock unique business insights. Its success for a second consecutive year is a testament to the trust corporations in Asia and around the world continue to have in ION. This latest win contributes further to a long list of recognitions ION has won over the past 12 months, including its top ranking in multiple categories of Risk.net's Energy Risk Software Rankings earlier this year.

At a time of unprecedented change and growth for Asia's energy and commodities markets, ION recognizes that its customers must adapt to a complex and evolving market landscape. To stay ahead of these market movements, ION continuously engages with the broader community to improve its tools for tailored workflow automation and real-time insights across commodity needs. As a result, market participants are adopting ION solutions to continually optimize their business processes and evolve with changing conditions.

ION's comprehensive portfolio of commodity management solutions spans business functions: from trading, risk, scheduling, and operations, to regulatory compliance, trade finance, and optimized business decision-making. Its solutions underpin the entire energy and commodity value chain, enabling businesses to manage the international trading of Asia's key commodities, including LNG, metals, liquids, power, and agriculture.

"We're proud to be recognized again by Risk.net for our leading role in shaping the future of energy and our investment in commodity management solutions for Asian markets," says Richard Grossi, Chief Executive Officer of ION Corporates. "Like other tradable markets, energy markets are becoming increasingly sophisticated, standardized, and codified as they evolve. ION is committed to partnering with businesses of all sizes to design innovative solutions that enable their transition to a fully digitalized operating model."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients (30,000 users). For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities

About Energy Risk Asia Awards

The Energy Risk Asia Awards recognize excellence across Asian commodities markets and provide a unique opportunity for companies across the industry to gain valuable recognition. This award program sets recipients apart from other competitors, offering a tangible accolade to clients and peers. For more information, visit https://www.energyriskawards.com/asia.

