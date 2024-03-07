ION LookOut named "Best Solution for Records Retention" at RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024

"Naming LookOut as the Best Solution for Records Retention reflects ION's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs," said Alvise Insalaco, Chief Executive Officer: LIST Post this

By design, LookOut is a robust, reliable, and flexible buy-and-sell-side solution, prioritizing data quality enforcement during collection, data validation, easy integration, and correlation across multiple sources. The solution offers accurate reporting of information and comprehensive detection of abusive behavior. It navigates all major regulatory landscapes and complies with the retention and reporting obligations of MiFID2/MiFIR, EMIR, DFA, REMIT, SFTR, MMSR and HKMA.

"Naming LookOut as the Best Solution for Records Retention reflects ION's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs," said Alvise Insalaco, Chief Executive Officer: LIST. "We are proud that the LIST-developed solution can cope with the unprecedented growth in new trading regulations over the past few years."

"We are thrilled that LookOut has been honored for its exceptional record retention," said Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer: LIST. "The solution can process large amounts of data and offers a workflow management system with built-in connectivity for reporting entities and National Competent Authorities."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the entire trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/

About LIST

An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.list-group.com/

About RegTech Insight Awards APAC

The annual RegTech Insight Awards APAC recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry. For more information, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/regtech-awards

Media Contact

ION Press and Media, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, [email protected], https://iongroup.com/

HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, [email protected], https://www.hawthornadvisors.com/

SOURCE ION