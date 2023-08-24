ION Treasury's ITS software to support international operations of Siemens Healthineers

"Throughout our engagement we've built a strong partnership and we are proud to have Siemens Healthineers in ION Treasury's community of market leaders," said Richard Grossi, ION Corporates Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this

ITS is an integrated treasury and risk management system focused on servicing corporations ranging in complexity and size. With ITS's regional focus and modular design, the solution is positioned to provide visibility on cash, foreign-exchange (FX) and interest exposures, payments, cash forecasting, risk management and accounting, supporting local requirements.

Stefan Bayer, Head of IT Function Services, Siemens Healthineers said, "The new Treasury Management System ITS is another significant core element in our global Siemens Healthineers Treasury IT landscape. In a strong partnership with ION, we have implemented an integrated state of the art solution to best support our Treasury and Accounting processes. The ITS cloud platform also ensures that we continue to participate in future innovations."

ION Treasury and Siemens Healthineers first partnered in 2020 to support the healthcare organization's 'Treasury for Future' initiative. The collaboration has most recently led to the development of new, highly flexible FX exposure management capabilities.

ION Corporates Chief Executive Officer Richard Grossi said: "Throughout our engagement we've built a strong partnership and we are proud to have Siemens Healthineers in ION Treasury's community of market leaders. We look forward to strengthening our partnership along their digital treasury path."

This global implementation will automate Siemens Healthineers treasury and FX exposure management workflows, feeding data between ITS and other applications in Siemens Healthineers infrastructure. ITS will also share payment data enriched with netting information for account reconciliation; and transfer accounting information for daily bank postings and monthly valuations.

"To implement our new TMS, we needed a partner to support us in a flexible way and with a hands-on mentality. That's what we found in the ION team, whose combination of local and cross-functional support underpinned this crucial project in our Treasury department," said Brigitta Kocherhans, Head of Treasury at Siemens Healthineers. "We look forward to achieving further milestones in this project, supported by our partnership with ION."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Treasury

ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury/.

