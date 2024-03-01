ION wins 'Best SOR application' at TTI Europe Awards 2024

"FastTrade helps our clients stand out against the competition. We are thrilled that FastTrade MBP won 'Best SOR application' at the TTI Europe Awards 2024," says Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST Post this

FastTrade MBP is LIST's multi-asset order management system (OMS) and execution management system (EMS) front office platform. Its embedded SOR engine, liquidity aggregation capabilities, and programmable algo trading framework deliver best execution across multiple trading venues and different asset classes.

Order execution can be fully automatic (low touch), manual (high touch), or a combination of the two (both ways: high touch child orders may be released to an automated algorithm; an unexecuted low touch order can end up in the blotter for manual intervention). Key features of FastTrade MBP's configurable SOR and best execution workflow include liquidity aggregation and price discovery; pre-trade transaction cost analysis (TCA); optimized, multi-venue execution; and reporting.

"We are thrilled that FastTrade MBP won 'Best SOR application' at the TTI Europe Awards 2024," says Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST. "As trading and execution become increasingly competitive, vendors seek to differentiate themselves. FastTrade helps our clients stand out against the competition. The platform complies fully with existing regulations on automated trading – notably MiFID II requirements on best execution, transparency, and algorithmic trading. And it offers an out-of-the-box, comprehensive, fully customizable solution for multi-asset best execution."

Evidencing ION's track record for award-winning products, ION Fidessa won 'Best Sell-Side OMS', and FastTrade won 'Best SOR System' at the TTI Europe Awards 2023. And FastTrade won 'Best SOR System' at the TTI Europe Awards 2022, while ION MarketFactory won 'Best Low Latency Data Feed Provider – Managed' at the same forum.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

About LIST

An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, together with a skilled, and determined young team play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.list-group.com/

About Trading Tech Insight Europe Awards

The TTI Europe Awards recognize excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. They shine a spotlight on trading solutions and services, along with the vendors that provide an exceptional trading infrastructure, and technology. In this rapidly changing industry, these awards are designed to recognize the vendors that overcome those challenges and achieve excellence.

