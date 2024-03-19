Ionic Partners unites Edsembli and Sparkrock to forge a new powerhouse in Canada's K-12 EdTech space

"Sparkrock & Edsembli will bring together two world-class organizations with truly complementary products in the K-12 space," stated Andy Tryba, CEO of Sparkrock. Post this

"Sparkrock and Edsembli will bring together two world-class organizations with truly complementary products in the K-12 space. We already share numerous customers & are united in our unwavering dedication to achieving 100% customer success," stated Andy Tryba, CEO of Sparkrock. "Bringing these two companies together will empower both customer communities to benefit from our team's extensive industry expertise and world-class products."

Randy Lenaghan, CEO of Edsembli, shared his thoughts on the acquisition, "Joining Sparkrock marks an exciting new chapter for Edsembli. Our product suites, years of experience and organizational cultures complement perfectly. But this combination is not solely about merging products; it's about reshaping how educational institutions leverage technology to achieve greater efficiency and impact."

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

1. A Leader in Edtech for K-12 in Canada: This acquisition positions the combined entity as a leading ERP & SIS solutions provider for the K-12 education sector in Canada

2. Comprehensive ERP & SIS Solution: The new Sparkrock will merge the 'best of' feature sets to offer a comprehensive ERP solution and an integrated SIS platform.

3. Accelerating Migrations & Implementations: With additional resources & expertise – new and existing customers can now accelerate their move to the cloud and receive the benefits of greater flexibility, scalability, and security.

4. Community Collaboration: Continuing to foster community-driven forums, workshops, and user groups, with a strong emphasis on knowledge sharing and collaborative growth.

Stacy Veld, Superintendent of Business Services and Treasurer at the District School Board of Niagara, a joint customer of Sparkrock and Edsembli, also shared her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled about Sparkrock's acquisition of Edsembli. This merger brings together two highly regarded software enterprises in educational technology, promising us enhanced solutions and services. We eagerly anticipate the innovative changes and improvements that will support our system and day-to-day operations."

About Ionic Partners

Led by a team of seasoned software operators, Ionic Partners is a global enterprise software platform focused on investing in businesses with strong core products and durable recurring revenue. Ionic creates extraordinary value through a product-led thesis and by infusing world-class operating best practices into the daily workflow of their companies.

For more information, please visit www.ionicpartners.com or follow @IonicPartners on Twitter

About Edsembli

Edsembli is a leader in ERP and SIS solutions for K-12 education in Canada. Their solutions empower educators to reshape the student learning journey. By integrating essential functions like human resources, payroll, finance, and student information management into a singular platform, Edsembli seeks to modernize educational institutions to meet the demands of contemporary education.

For more information, please visit www.edsembli.com.

About Sparkrock

Since its establishment in 2003, Sparkrock has provided ERP solutions to Education, Nonprofit, Health, and Human Service organizations. Their ERP software, Sparkrock 365, is built on the highly reliable and secure Microsoft cloud platform. While most solutions are built for for-profit businesses, Sparkrock 365 is specifically designed to empower educational institutions with essential tools for thriving in the digital era.

For more information, please visit www.sparkrock.com or follow @sparkrockinc on Twitter

Media Contact

Media, Ionic Partners, 1 866-878-5552, [email protected], https://www.ionicpartners.com/

SOURCE Ionic Partners