IOScholarships Turns Up the STEAM on Your Future - Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities's Summer Scholarships Are Here!

Eligibility Made Easy

IOScholarships.com offers access to information to a range of national scholarships open to diverse students across all STEAM majors. In this article, we will go into detail about each scholarship, including its type, eligibility criteria, award amount, GPA requirement, and deadline. The best part? Some of these are open to all majors—yes, all majors!

Check If Your School Qualifies

Hundreds of Hispanic Serving Institutions across the nation are in California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and Arizona. In 2023 HACU released their annual report showcasing a map of affiliated institutions across the nation.

Act Now

Deadlines vary, so it's crucial to check ioscholarships.com page regularly. New scholarships for diverse STEAM students are added throughout the year, so stay updated to maximize your chances to win.

HSI's affiliated with HACU by state

Now that you have checked and confirmed that your institution is a Hispanic Serving Institution, you can begin your application. Here is the list of scholarships in order from earliest to latest deadline.

The Home Depot Scholarship

Deadline: June 2nd, 2025

By: The Home Depot

Amount: $1,500

Term or Year: Fall 2025

Awards Available: 24

Renewable: No

Type: Open to Finance, Business, Entrepreneurship, Communications, Engineering, Mathematics, Economics, Information, and Computer Science majors

Eligibility:

Must be currently enrolled for spring 2025 semester/quarter and intend to enroll in the fall 2025 semester/quarter at a 2-year and 4-year HACU-member institution in the U.S. or Puerto Rico .

Open to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees related to the areas of Finance, Business, Entrepreneurship, Communications, Engineering, Mathematics, Economics, Information, and Computer Science.

Must be enrolled full-time.

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale).

Students must demonstrate financial need and be eligible for federal financial aid.

Open to U.S. Citizens & U.S. Permanent Residents.

For more information visit:

Café Bustelo El Café del futuro Scholarship

Deadline: June 30th, 2025

By: Smucker Retail Foods, Inc.

Amount: $5,000

Term or Year: 2025-2026 Academic Year

Awards Available: 25

Renewable: No

Type: Open to all majors

Eligibility:

Must be currently enrolled for the spring 2025 semester/quarter and intend to enroll in the fall 2025 semester/quarter at a 4-year HACU member institution in the U.S. or Puerto Rico .

Open to Undergraduate and Graduate students.

Must be enrolled full-time.

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale).

Open to all majors.

Applicants have applied for and received financial aid for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Applicants are considered first-generation college students. (The student's parent(s) or legal guardian(s) did not complete a four-year bachelor's degree from a university in the United States .

For more information visit:

Sands Care

Deadline: June 30th, 2025

By: Las Vegas Sands through Sands Cares

Amount: $5,000

Term or Year: 2025-2026 Academic Year

Awards Available: 10

Renewable: No

Type: Open to all majors

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet the following scholarship criteria to qualify:

Must be currently enrolled for the spring 2025 semester/quarter and intend to enroll in the fall 2025 semester/quarter at a 4-year HACU-member institution designated below: Nevada : University of Nevada Las Vegas Texas : University of North Texas ( Denton )

Must be an undergraduate student.

Must be enrolled part-time or full-time.

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale).

Open to students majoring in Hospitality (or related field with an interest in working in the hospitality industry).

For more information visit:

Deloitte Foundation HACU Scholars

Deadline: June 30th, 2025

By: Deloitte Foundation HACU Scholars

Amount: $5,000 ($2,500 per semester)

Term or Year: 2025-2026 Academic Year

Awards Available: 68

Renewable: Yes

Type: Open to Accounting, Business, Business Administration, Computer Science, Computer Systems, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics/Business Analytics, Economics, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Finance, Information Systems, Management Information Systems, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Statistics, and Technology majors

Eligibility:

Must be currently enrolled for spring 2025 semester/quarter and intend to enroll in the Fall of 2025, Spring of 2026, Fall of 2026 and Spring of 2027 semester/quarter at a 2- or 4-year HACU-member institution in the U.S. or Puerto Rico .

Open to undergraduate students.

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale).

Must be enrolled full-time.

Applicants have applied for and be eligible for financial aid for the 2025–2026 academic year.

For more information visit:

