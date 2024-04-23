IoTeX Becomes Second Fastest EVM-Compatible Chain & Sixth Fastest Blockchain Overall

By achieving 1000 TPS, we are not only offering developers a powerful platform for building next-generation DePIN applications, but also solidifying IoTeX's position as a leading blockchain for a scalable, secure future for all builders and contributors. Post this

With Mainnet v1.14.0, the block gas limit was raised to 50M to drastically enhance processing capabilities while ensuring blockchain stability. The IoTeX blockchain has processed over 114 million transactions and 29.5 million blocks to date.

The update also significantly improved delegate management for the IoTeX network through delegate endorsements with its approval and activation of its latest IIP (IoTeX Improvement Proposal). Delegate management is now more flexible and encourages a diverse range of projects to participate in IoTeX network operation and foster its rapidly growing ecosystem.

With faster transaction processing and enhanced network governance, the IoTeX L1 empowers developers to create scalable and secure solutions for real-world DePIN use cases.

"This performance upgrade is a significant milestone for IoTeX," said Raullen Chai, CEO of IoTeX. "By achieving 1000 TPS, we are not only offering developers a powerful platform for building next-generation DePIN applications, but also solidifying IoTeX's position as a leading blockchain for a scalable, secure future for all builders and contributors."

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a modular Web3 infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. It empowers developers to integrate Web3 into everyday life through innovations in connected vehicles, city mapping, green energy initiatives, super-charged fitness platforms, environmental data tracking, proof-of-presence applications, proof of humanity, and more. With the launch of W3bstream, the world's first off-chain compute framework for smart devices and real-world data, IoTeX has become the leading Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology provider, enabling vertical innovations for machines, humans, businesses, and dApps to interact with trust and privacy. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and open hardware to connect billions of smart devices, machines and sensors and dApps across the physical and digital world.

