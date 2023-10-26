IoTeX Integrates with Solana, Providing Real Time, Real World Analytics on Solana-Connected Hardware Devices

Solana is one of the most active builder ecosystems for DePIN projects, which is why we're excited to add this network to IoTeX, providing Solana builders with new tools and insights into their network of connected devices. Post this

With this integration, Helium, Render, Hivemapper, and other DePIN projects built on Solana will also be able to utilize IoTeX's platform to verify real-world data and enable the data composability and rewards for builders and users.

Jing Sun, Head of investment and Ecosystem at IoTeX, shared, "Solana is one of the most active builder ecosystems for DePIN projects, which is why we're excited to add this network to IoTeX, providing Solana builders with new tools and insights into their network of connected devices."

For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or Phil(at)MelrosePR(dot)com

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a modular Web3 infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. It empowers developers to integrate Web3 into everyday life through innovations in connected smart vehicles, city mapping, green energy initiatives, super-charged fitness platforms, environmental data tracking, proof-of-presence applications, proof of humanity, and more. With the launch of W3bstream, the world's first off-chain compute framework for smart devices and real-world data, IoTeX has become the leading Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology provider, enabling vertical innovations for machines, humans, businesses, and dApps to interact with trust and privacy. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and open hardware to connect billions of smart devices, machines and sensors and dApps across the physical and digital world.

Media Contact

Phil LeRoy, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/

