IoTeX Integrates with Solana, Providing Real Time, Real World Analytics on Solana-Connected Hardware Devices

By bringing Solana into the IoTeX platform, any Solana-connected project and related devices will now be visible on DePINScan, a visibility platform that empowers investors and decision-makers with public data on DePIN projects.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After integrating with Polygon and Arbitrum, IoTeX announces the integration with Solana, bringing verifiable off-chain data via IoT-connected projects built on Solana into its transparent data analytics platform focused on decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN): DePINScan. DePINScan is used by investors like Escape Velocity to inform research into the growth of this new category.
Now, any project built on Solana will be easily included in DePINScan that provides real-time visibility into data on DePIN devices globally, including number of devices, earnings of devices, market cap, and geographic location per project.
With this integration, Helium, Render, Hivemapper, and other DePIN projects built on Solana will also be able to utilize IoTeX's platform to verify real-world data and enable the data composability and rewards for builders and users.
Jing Sun, Head of investment and Ecosystem at IoTeX, shared, "Solana is one of the most active builder ecosystems for DePIN projects, which is why we're excited to add this network to IoTeX, providing Solana builders with new tools and insights into their network of connected devices."
About IoTeX
IoTeX is a modular Web3 infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. It empowers developers to integrate Web3 into everyday life through innovations in connected smart vehicles, city mapping, green energy initiatives, super-charged fitness platforms, environmental data tracking, proof-of-presence applications, proof of humanity, and more. With the launch of W3bstream, the world's first off-chain compute framework for smart devices and real-world data, IoTeX has become the leading Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology provider, enabling vertical innovations for machines, humans, businesses, and dApps to interact with trust and privacy. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and open hardware to connect billions of smart devices, machines and sensors and dApps across the physical and digital world.
