IoTeX Launches 2.0 to Democratize DePIN, Joined by Partners including NEAR, Filecoin, RISC Zero, Espresso & other Tech Contributors

Raullen Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of IoTeX, said, "We're excited to bring IoTeX 2.0 to developers around the globe as an infrastructure that democratizes access to building in this fast-growing sector. 2.0 enables builders to develop at an unprecedented pace by reducing initial capital costs and resources needed for going to market. IoTeX 2.0 ultimately paves the way to the creation of the largest decentralized hub for devices and data that will be deployed by both humans and AI agents."

"The DePIN movement is re-architecting the Internet's physical and digital backbone, with decentralized storage networks playing a pivotal role in securing the future of our data," said Clara Tsao, a Founding Officer of Filecoin Foundation. "IoTeX 2.0's integration with the Filecoin network will provide enhanced verifiability, resilience, and accessibility for users."

Jill Gunter, CSO at ESPRESSO, shared, "At Espresso, we're dedicated to providing a scalable, reliable, and neutral infrastructure for rollups. DePIN projects utilizing Espresso's sequencing infrastructure will benefit from scale, speed, and decentralization that their users expect. We're excited to collaborate with the IoTeX team to make this vision a reality by introducing the first-ever sequencing layer for DePIN data, promoting scalability and innovation in the DePIN space as a whole."

Jeremy, CEO and co-founder of RISC0, shared, "Verifiable off-chain computing is crucial for DePIN's success, and RISC Zero fills this gap. Together, RISC Zero and IoTeX will enhance the developer experience, enabling scalable and trustless DePIN projects."

By aggregating the real-time real-world data across thousands of DePIN networks, IoTeX will be the hub of data source to develop a more efficient data-processing system and to culminate in a superintelligent AI, which will dramatically transform the decision making process for human society in future.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is DePIN's modular Web3 infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. It empowers developers to integrate Web3 into everyday life through innovations in connected vehicles, city mapping, green energy initiatives, super-charged fitness platforms, environmental data tracking, proof-of-presence applications, proof of humanity, and more. With the launch of W3bstream, the world's first zk off-chain compute framework for smart devices and real-world data, IoTeX has become the leading Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology provider, enabling vertical innovations for machines, humans, businesses, and dApps to interact with trust and privacy. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and open hardware to connect billions of smart devices, machines and sensors and dApps across the physical and digital world.

