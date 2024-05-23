IoTeX Partners with Nodle to Onboard 780,000+ Mobile Devices into the IoTeX DePIN Ecosystem, Bringing Greater Interoperability and Adoption into the DePIN Vertical

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Nodle, which marks a significant milestone in our journey towards bringing DePIN to the masses." Post this

Garrett Kinsman, Co-founder of Nodle, said "IoTeX is one of the early innovators in DePIN and we are excited to collaborate to bring the next generation of Web3 apps to billions of smartphone users and enterprise customers. In recent months, we've launched Web3 apps in asset tracking and photography. Partnering with IoTeX will help us bring these apps to a wider global audience and demonstrate what's possible through the DePIN ecosystem."

This partnership between IoTeX and Nodle, which will be rolled out in phases and is set to enhance the DePIN ecosystem through various initiatives. In phase one, Nodle has integrated its device network map with DePINscan making Nodle the largest and fastest growing DePIN project on the IoTeX platform with over 780,000 mobile devices. DePINscan, which launched in August, has become a leading source for DePIN intel, hosting over 40 DePIN projects with a combined market cap of $40 billion.

Previously, IoTeX introduced a new liquidity hub on the Mimo DEX, tailored for DePIN projects. The hub has seen about $800k of liquidity for the tokens of the 9 DePIN Liquidity Hub launch partners. The integration of Nodle and other large DePIN projects is expected to increase these figures, enhancing composability and ease of use between the two ecosystems.

The IoTeX and Nodle teams are also piloting an integration with W3bstream, a DePIN Rollup layer that scales off-chain data processing for DePIN projects. This will allow Nodle to scale its raw data messages and leverage its Ethereum Layer 2 for on-chain transactions, fostering scalability and efficiency within the DePIN ecosystem. This collaboration is also strengthening interoperability within the DePIN ecosystem, allowing for more efficient collaboration and resource sharing among various DePIN projects.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is DePIN's modular Web3 infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. It empowers developers to integrate Web3 into everyday life through innovations in connected vehicles, city mapping, green energy initiatives, super-charged fitness platforms, environmental data tracking, proof-of-presence applications, proof of humanity, and more. With the launch of W3bstream, the world's first zk off-chain compute framework for smart devices and real-world data, IoTeX has become the leading Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology provider, enabling vertical innovations for machines, humans, businesses, and dApps to interact with trust and privacy. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and open hardware to connect billions of smart devices, machines and sensors and dApps across the physical and digital world.

About Nodle:

Nodle is a digital trust network for social good that connects the world by using smartphones as nodes to create a DePIN for real-world use cases. This network is decentralized, private, secure and scalable, making it perfect for digital witnesses, smart missions and micro-transactions. With its proprietary ContentSign technology and global reach in 193 countries, Nodle empowers developers to build unique applications for things like sourcing trusted digital content, locating assets or accessing remote sensors. For example, Nodle recently launched the Click camera app to establish proof of provenance for media and certify the authenticity of user-generated content. Anyone with a smartphone can join the Nodle network today. Download Nodle on iOS or Android and visit us at nodle.com.

