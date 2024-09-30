ioTRAN and TelcoBridges Certify Media Gateway, SBC and Class 5 Switch Interoperability

The integration of our technologies makes it easy for telephone companies, service providers, MSPs and ISPs to deploy our technology into any network environment, whether it be TDM, VoIP, SS7 or any combination thereof. Post this

"Given the unique ability of both offerings being fully deployable as cloud solutions, on-premise solutions and as hybrid cloud/premise solutions, the ioTRAN ioPLATFORM coupled with the powerful lineup of media gateways and SBC offerings from TelcoBridges offers service providers a highly scalable and robust communications solution that is capable of meeting any operating environment," said Salvatore Costantino, CEO of ioTRAN. "This flexible approach to the market empowers service providers to deploy their switching technology sensibly. The combination of our technologies makes it possible for telephone companies, service providers, MSPs and ISPs to integrate our technology into any network environment, whether it be TDM, VoIP, SS7 or any combination thereof."

"The versatility and scalability of our joint offerings will enable service providers to modernize their Class 4 and Class 5 networks, and we're pleased to announce this valuable partnership with ioTRAN", said Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges.

About ioTRAN

ioTRAN is dedicated to being a leader in the Unified Communications platform industry, with a mission to empower companies and organizations to reach their goals through technology. Its extensive experience in class 5 Softswitch and Unified Communications platform development allows ioTRAN to work with a diverse range of clients, including service providers, carriers, CLECs, iLECs, and enterprises. ioTRAN offers a comprehensive suite of telecommunications solutions, delivered via its ioSaaS cloud- based offering and on-premise installations. Through its commitment to excellence, ioTRAN is able to help organizations improve their operations and achieve success in the telecommunications industry.

About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways, facilitating connectivity for cloud communications and traditional telco applications. With expertise in SIP, ISDN, SS7 and many other signaling protocols, TelcoBridges' products and services solve difficult telco connectivity challenges. Based in Montreal Canada and with offices in Vietnam, Greece, and Hong Kong, TelcoBridges has deployed VoIP solutions in more than 110 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges' brands include: FreeSBC™, ProSBC™, ProSBCaaS™, Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment), and now ProSBC MaaS (Monitoring as a Service). For more information, visit http://www.telcobridges.com.

