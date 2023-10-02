ioTRAN Corporation and Talking Platforms Announce Agreement to Merge

The combination of ioTRAN and Talking Platforms offers a robust, affordable and complete communications offering for MSPs, ISPs, cable TV operators and traditional interconnects. Tweet this

As part of the agreement, ioTRAN will leverage the Talking Platforms North American network footprint to deploy its cloud based UCaaS solutions. Leveraging the network assets of Talking Platforms allows ioTRAN to deliver its ioSaaS offerings from multiple data centers, bringing services closer to its clients and end users.

"The combination of ioTRAN's ioSaaS cloud-based telecom solutions and Talking Platforms' award-winning white-label UCaaS reseller services offers a robust, affordable and complete communications offering for MSPs, ISPs, cable TV operators and traditional interconnects," said Salvatore Costantino, CEO of ioTRAN. "The merger we've announced today makes it easier for customers to get everything they need from a single provider."

Talking Platforms will continue operating under its current trade name, and it will continue serving the white label telephony market while its operational structure transitions to the ioTRAN brand over a conversion period. As part of the agreement, Talking Platforms' offerings will now be powered by ioPLATFORM, the ioTRAN UCaaS solution.

About ioTRAN

ioTRAN is dedicated to being a leader in the Unified Communications platform industry, with a mission to empower companies and organizations to reach their goals through technology. Its extensive experience in class 5 Softswitch and Unified Communications platform development allows ioTRAN to work with a diverse range of clients, including service providers, carriers, CLECs, iLECs, and enterprises. ioTRAN offers a comprehensive suite of telecommunications solutions, delivered via its ioSaaS cloud-based offering and on-premise installations. Through its commitment to excellence, ioTRAN is able to help organizations improve their operations and achieve success in the telecommunications industry.

About Talking Platforms

Talking Platforms provides award winning white-label UCaaS reseller services. It was established to meet the increasing need for IP telephony, particularly for cloud-based hosted PBX and UCaaS reseller solutions. The offering is built on the ioPLATFORM cloud-based, private-label UCaaS Softswitch model. Talking Platforms provides its UCaaS platform services exclusively to reseller partners and service providers in North America.

Media Contact

