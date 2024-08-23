Iowa Department of Education Selects EPS Learning to Offer Elementary Schools Free Access to AI-Powered Literacy Solution

We're proud to be a trusted partner of the State of Iowa in helping kids of all levels develop strong literacy skills. Post this

"We believe EPS Reading Assistant can significantly enhance instructional effectiveness and transform the reading experience for students," said Steven Guttentag, CEO of EPS Learning. "We're proud to be a trusted partner of the State of Iowa in helping kids of all levels develop strong literacy skills: capabilities that open them up to a world of possibilities. Our goal is to ensure that every educator in Iowa has the tools they need to make this difference in their classrooms."

EPS Reading Assistant launched in March 2024 in partnership with Amira Learning, the developer of the first AI-powered reading assistant which has helped millions of students with reading fluency and comprehension. When coupled with other EPS Learning solutions like S.P.I.R.E.—the reading intervention program used in 20% of districts nationwide including 36 Iowan school districts—EPS Reading Assistant has been proven to accelerate student achievement in foundational reading skills, including in phonemic awareness, phonics, decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension. Independent academic research out of Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University and other R1 institutions has confirmed the efficacy of EPS Reading Assistant's technology powered by Amira: users in the studies have achieved two to three times greater progress in reading ability compared to non-users.

"At Amira, we've developed the world's most sophisticated speech recognition solution for early learners, helping millions of students improve their reading skills," said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning. "EPS Learning is a well-established company known for delivering high-quality literacy solutions, and we're proud to partner with them to bring Amira's groundbreaking technology to even more classrooms and make a real difference in the lives of children."

Iowa public and nonpublic educators will have EPS Reading Assistant licenses available for the 2024-25 academic year and 2025 summer school, as well as access to synchronous and asynchronous training and support from EPS Learning.

For Iowan educators interested in obtaining free EPS Reading Assistant licenses for their classrooms or learning more, visit: https://www.epslearning.com/iowa.

For more on EPS Reading Assistant, visit: https://www.epslearning.com/products/eps-reading-assistant.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit http://www.epslearning.com to learn more.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning has developed the first intelligent reading assistant that listens to students as they read out loud, assesses mastery, ensures comprehension, and delivers personalized tutoring to accelerate reading mastery. The company was founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University. Amira Learning's mission is to help close the 43-million-person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised more than $40M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE. It is currently being used by more than 3,000 schools, reaching over two million students across eighteen countries. To learn more about Amira Learning, visit amiralearning.com.

