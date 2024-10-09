Iowa Hawkeye Baseball Trusts AstroTurf Again for New Baseball Field

I feel that AstroTurf and Mid-America Sports Construction delivered the best turf baseball field in the country Post this

"AstroTurf did a fantastic job with the install of our new turf. Everyone involved with the project was great to work with from start to finish," said Iowa Baseball Head Coach, Rick Heller. "The new turf has played great from day one and will only get better. We have been on it everyday for a month and our players love it."

The field's opening is anticipated to coincide with the start of Iowa's 2025 baseball season, giving players the opportunity to train on the new surface this fall. The enhanced field conditions are expected to elevate the team's performance and provide a competitive advantage in the Big Ten Conference.

The synthetic turf system provides excellent ball response, reduced maintenance needs, and the ability to withstand the challenges of Midwest weather, allowing for extended practice and gameplay. Customization of an AstroTurf Diamond Series field system allows for a true and unrivaled home-field advantage for a program.

Importantly, the use of nylon in the base paths and infield creates realistic sliding distances and enhances durability in these high use areas. Specialized fibers, differentiated pile heights, and tunable infill ratios are critical. The combination of tweaking specific elements allows programs and clubs to tailor their turf playing surface.

"We haven't had a rain since the install to stabilize it. With that being said, I couldn't be happier with the speed and how true the hops have played," said Iowa Baseball Head Coach, Rick Heller. "Aesthetically it is beautiful! The colors and graphics are the best I've seen. I feel that AstroTurf and Mid-America Sports Construction delivered the best turf baseball field in the country."

Mid-America Sports Construction, a leading sports construction company and distribution partner of AstroTurf, managed the installation process on the ground. Mid-America completed base work, prepped the site, laid and measured the system, and infilled the turf before preparing it for use by the baseball program.

Going through a standard process for each installation allows distributors and AstroTurf to ensure that fields meet the highest standards for performance and safety. Mid-America has worked with a range of collegiate and professional teams throughout the nation, and is known for their expertise in sports facility construction.

"Partnering with Iowa and Coach Heller has been nothing but awesome," said AstroTurf Director of Baseball and Softball, Aaron Klotz. "To be the chosen surface for the Hawkeyes now twice is a great testament to the product and research we put into the Diamond Series. I'm very thankful for the relationship we have formed with Coach and the Hawkeyes."

AstroTurf's baseball turf systems are engineered to replicate the natural feel and performance of grass while offering superior durability and weather resistance. Designed with the specific needs of baseball in mind, these surfaces provide consistent ball bounce, reliable footing for players, and improved drainage to reduce downtime caused by rain.

AstroTurf field turf systems also minimize maintenance demands on a field, eliminating the need for mowing, watering, and re-seeding, making it an environmentally sustainable option for teams at all levels. With decades of experience in the sports surfacing industry, AstroTurf has become the go-to choice for collegiate and professional teams seeking high-performance turf solutions.

AstroTurf baseball systems are trusted across the country, offering innovative design and state-of-the-art technology to help teams play their best, no matter the conditions. AstroTurf's commitment to safety, performance, and sustainability makes it a leader in the field.

For more information about AstroTurf and its innovative turf solutions, please visit astroturf.com.

About Mid America Sports Construction

Mid America Sports Construction is a premier contractor specializing in the design and construction of sports fields. From football and baseball to soccer and tennis, Mid America provides top-quality synthetic and natural turf solutions for clients across the country.

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The inventor of synthetic turf, AstroTurf® offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. To learn more, visit astroturf.com.

Media Contact

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 800-23-8873, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

Twitter

SOURCE AstroTurf