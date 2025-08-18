Iowa Infrastructure Leader WRH Rebrands as Wendler Inc.

"Our new headquarters and updated brand position us to continue growing as a regional leader in collaborative, high-value infrastructure delivery." - Kurt Reihmann, COO, Wendler Inc. Post this

The brand launch includes a refreshed website, wendlerinc.com, and updated branding across all equipment and job sites.

"Wendler is the name many people still knew us by," said Jamie Rich, president of Wendler Inc. "This rebrand isn't about changing who we are. It's about making it easier for our partners, engineers, and communities to recognize us and understand the role we play in building and protecting Iowa's infrastructure."

Over its five-decade history, Wendler has earned a reputation for tackling technically challenging infrastructure projects. The company has delivered large-scale water and wastewater facilities for major municipalities including Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, and executed multi-phase flood mitigation and pump station projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers throughout the region.

Its EPC work has included high-voltage substations for regional utilities such as Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy, as well as substation and utility builds supporting data center and industrial growth in Iowa and Nebraska.

Wendler's self-performance capabilities—in excavation, concrete, utilities, and structural work—set it apart in the regional market, allowing it to control schedule and quality on high-risk scopes that many general contractors outsource.

As part of its next phase of growth, Wendler in June purchased the Geonetric Building in Cedar Rapids' NewBo District for $6.8 million. The company is renovating the second floor of the building as its new corporate headquarters, with move in expected by the end of 2025. Wendler's fabrication, maintenance, and field operations will remain in South Amana, Iowa, allowing it to continue supporting municipal and utility projects across the region.

"Cedar Rapids remains at the center of our operations, but our teams are building for communities across the Midwest every week," said Kurt Reihmann, Chief Operating Officer of Wendler Inc. "Our new headquarters and updated brand position us to continue growing as a regional leader in collaborative, high-value infrastructure delivery."

About Wendler Inc.

Wendler Inc. is Iowa's leading builder of heavy civil and municipal infrastructure, including water and wastewater treatment plants, flood protection, and high-voltage electrical projects. With more than 50 years of experience and 100+ employees statewide, the company works as a trusted partner supporting traditional bid, EPC, and CMAR projects across the Midwest.

For more information, visit wendlerinc.com.

