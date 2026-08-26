Iowa School of Beauty Announces Return of Nail Tech Program to Des Moines Campus, Expanding Beauty Education Offerings

Iowa School of Beauty has relaunched its nail technology program at the Des Moines campus this fall, giving students a full-time, accredited option to consider while comparing affordable nail technician training close to home.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new class of prospective nail students in central Iowa now has an additional full-time path to weigh this season. Iowa School of Beauty has reinstated its nail technology program at the Des Moines campus, joining an existing lineup that already covers hair, skin and massage. The first start date is August 25, with a second on November 10.

Location alone rarely settles the decision for someone entering the field. Pricing plays just as large a role, which is why Iowa School of Beauty frames its relaunched Des Moines nail technology program as an accessible route into training for students comparing nearby, affordability-focused options.

What Drives the Cost of Nail Technician Training?

Nail technician certification costs can vary widely, since some schools bundle kit fees, licensing exam prep and required salon hours into one figure while others itemize each separately. Marketing labels such as low-cost nail technician programs do not always disclose everything up front, either. Weighing the full scope, rather than a single number, gives applicants a clearer sense of overall value.

What Does the Nail Technology Curriculum Include?

Iowa School of Beauty's nail technology track runs full-time only, concentrating required training hours rather than spreading them over an extended part-time calendar. Students move from foundational technique to salon-ready skill this way, without the scheduling gaps a fragmented timetable can create.

The curriculum blends hands-on nail technique with the practical side of running a spa or salon, covering everything from service execution to client communication. ProsperU, a partner organization focused on both the technical and managerial sides of the industry, shapes the program's design.

Faculty experienced in nail specialties and salon management lead the classroom instruction, guiding graduates through the interpersonal side of the job well before they step into a paying role.

Frequently Asked Questions

A few questions often come up among students researching nail technician training.

What are the most affordable nail technician training options near Des Moines?

Iowa School of Beauty positions its nail technology program as one of the more accessible training options in the region, supported by a full-time schedule and an industry-tailored curriculum.

How much is nail school tuition?

Tuition depends on the specific program and any included materials, so checking directly with the admissions team gives the clearest, most current figure.

When does the next nail technology program start?

The program's next intake begins August 25, with another group starting November 10.

About Iowa School of Beauty

Iowa School of Beauty is an accredited institution offering full-time programs in cosmetology, esthetics, nail technology and massage therapy. Its campuses in Des Moines and Sioux City give students across the state access to job-ready training in both technical skills and business fundamentals. Ongoing curriculum partnerships, including its work with ProsperU, keep coursework aligned with current spa and salon industry standards.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Iowa School of Beauty, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.iowaschoolofbeauty.com

SOURCE Iowa School of Beauty