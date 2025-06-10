IP Cores, Inc. ships new FFT4T Streaming Multi-Channel FFT Core

"Our FFT4T core is a specialized FFT/IFFT processor intended for a situation where an RF signal is received over multiple channels in parallel and its filtering is to be performed in the frequency domain" said Dmitri Varsanofiev, CTO of IP Cores, Inc, Post this

The FFT4T core is a multi-stream FFT Core, implementing a complex FFT and IFFT simultaneously over many multiplexed data streams. The core performs demultiplexing for convenience of the filtering circuitry during the FFT processing and re-multiplexes the signal during the IFFT operation.

FFT or Fast Fourier Transform is an algorithm used to compute Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) and its inverse. The FFT converts signals from its original domain into a representation in the frequency domain, and vice versa. The primary goal is to reveal the frequency components in a signal, allowing analysis of what frequencies are dominant, their amplitudes and phases. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Fourier_transform)

IP Cores (http://www.ipcores.com) is a long-established California company in the field of security, error correction, data compression, and DSP IP cores. Founded in 2004, the company provides hardware IP cores for embedded, communications and storage fields, including AES-based ECB/CBC/OCB/CFB, AES-

GCM and AES-XTS cores, MACsec 802.1AE, IPsec and SSL/TLS protocol processors, flow-through AES/CCM cores with header parsing for IEEE 802.11 (WiFi), 802.16e (WiMAX), 802.15.3 (MBOA), 802.15.4 (Zigbee), public-key accelerators for RSA and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), true random number generators (TRNG), cryptographically secure pseudo-random number generators (CS PRNG), secure SHA and MD5 cryptographic hashes, lossless data compression cores, low-latency and low-power fixed and floating-point FFT and IFFT cores, as well as cyclic, Reed-Solomon, LDPC, BCH and Viterbi forward error correction (FEC) decoder cores.

