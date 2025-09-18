IP8 Launches pioneering Agentic AI for Continuous Global Patent Infringement Surveillance

IP8 helps IP teams identify up to 10x more monetizable infringement opportunities while cutting investigation time by up to 80%. As the world's first agentic AI for continuous patent surveillance, IP8 delivers real-time product discovery, evidence-grade claim-by-claim reports, and ongoing monitoring.
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IP8, an enterprise-ready infringement monitoring platform built by the team behind PatSeer, today launches a market-defining service that helps IP teams identify up to 10x more monetizable infringement opportunities while reducing investigation time by up to 80% - according to early adopters. IP8 is the world's first agentic AI solution that continuously hunts for possible infringements, builds evidence-grade claim mappings, and re-evaluates findings as new data appears.
"Every patent has a commercial lifecycle, but too many portfolios sit dormant because teams lack the tools for discovery or for continuous, reliable surveillance," said Manish Sinha, Founder, IP8. "IP8 changes that by acting like a relentless IP analyst-finding targets, compiling verified evidence, and arming counsel with litigation-ready dossiers so companies can monetize or enforce faster and smarter. Through flexible billing designed for teams of every size, we aim to give smaller firms and individual inventors the same continuous surveillance and evidence-grade tools and help level the playing field."
Early beta users of IP8 have reported critical time and outcome improvements across IP functions:
- Legal teams: Preliminary infringement assessment reduced from weeks to 1-2 hours.
- Enterprises: Early users have identified 3-5 new licensing opportunities within the first month.
Recent industry reports highlight a resurgence in patent litigation and elevated damages that make timely infringement detection and evidence collection essential for protecting portfolio value. Consequently, IP teams can no longer rely on reactive, manual searches.
IP8 replaces one-off claim charts with an agentic architecture that proactively hunts for infringement: it identifies candidate products, gathers competitive intelligence from news, manuals, e-commerce listings, online videos, conference papers and technical documentation, and then generates detailed Evidence of Use (EoU) reports with claim-by-claim overlap scoring. Crucially, IP8 continuously re-evaluates those matches as new data appears for the tracked product - so counsel, licensing teams, and IP managers are never relying on stale information.
Role-specific benefits
- IP Attorneys: Receive litigation-ready documentation with source verification and clear overlap scoring.
- Paralegals: Save 15-20 hours per week previously spent on manual product research and charting.
- In-House Counsel: Proactively protect portfolios without headcount increases; get early warnings before market damage occurs.
- Licensing Teams: Build stronger negotiation positions and discover cross-licensing opportunities via reverse-infringement analysis.
Enterprise-ready and secure
IP8 has been built for enterprise adoption featuring secure, industry-grade architecture, GDPR-aware data handling, and SOC-2 - ready operational controls. The platform supports flexible billing, an Always-Free plan to get started, prepaid usage-based credits for growing teams, and tailored Enterprise agreements with committed monthly credits and SLA-driven support.
Get Started with IP8 today
IP8's mission is to empower patent owners and IP teams with continuous, AI-driven insights that convert patent portfolios from cost centres into profit centres. Visit ip8.ai to quickly create a free account and discover what infringements you might be missing.
