IP8 Launches pioneering Agentic AI for Continuous Global Patent Infringement Surveillance

Early beta users of IP8 have reported critical time and outcome improvements across IP functions:

Legal teams: Preliminary infringement assessment reduced from weeks to 1-2 hours.

Enterprises: Early users have identified 3-5 new licensing opportunities within the first month.

Recent industry reports highlight a resurgence in patent litigation and elevated damages that make timely infringement detection and evidence collection essential for protecting portfolio value. Consequently, IP teams can no longer rely on reactive, manual searches.

IP8 replaces one-off claim charts with an agentic architecture that proactively hunts for infringement: it identifies candidate products, gathers competitive intelligence from news, manuals, e-commerce listings, online videos, conference papers and technical documentation, and then generates detailed Evidence of Use (EoU) reports with claim-by-claim overlap scoring. Crucially, IP8 continuously re-evaluates those matches as new data appears for the tracked product - so counsel, licensing teams, and IP managers are never relying on stale information.

Role-specific benefits

IP Attorneys: Receive litigation-ready documentation with source verification and clear overlap scoring.

Paralegals: Save 15-20 hours per week previously spent on manual product research and charting.

In-House Counsel: Proactively protect portfolios without headcount increases; get early warnings before market damage occurs.

Licensing Teams: Build stronger negotiation positions and discover cross-licensing opportunities via reverse-infringement analysis.

Enterprise-ready and secure

IP8 has been built for enterprise adoption featuring secure, industry-grade architecture, GDPR-aware data handling, and SOC-2 - ready operational controls. The platform supports flexible billing, an Always-Free plan to get started, prepaid usage-based credits for growing teams, and tailored Enterprise agreements with committed monthly credits and SLA-driven support.

IP8's mission is to empower patent owners and IP teams with continuous, AI-driven insights that convert patent portfolios from cost centres into profit centres. Visit ip8.ai to quickly create a free account and discover what infringements you might be missing.

