IPANY Partners With ExtensisHR to Deliver Enterprise-Level Benefits and HR Solutions to New York Providers

"This partnership gives smaller practices access to enterprise-level benefits and HR support, easing administrative burdens so our providers can focus on caring for patients," said Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio, President of IPANY. Post this

"At IPANY, our mission is to help independent practices thrive, not just survive," said Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio, President of IPANY. "This partnership gives smaller practices access to enterprise-level benefits and HR support, easing administrative burdens so our providers can focus on caring for patients."

As part of the agreement, IPANY members gain access to two of the largest health plans in New York State: Anthem and Aetna. This preferred pricing helps independent practices offer competitive benefits to their employees while controlling costs.

Beyond health insurance, ExtensisHR delivers an all-in-one solution that brings payroll, tax administration, compliance, risk management, technology, and comprehensive HR guidance together under a single umbrella. By consolidating these functions, practices can reduce administrative complexity and refocus their time on patient care.

A dedicated ExtensisHR support team exclusively serves all IPANY members, ensuring personalized guidance and responsive service tailored to the needs of independent providers across the state.

The partnership reflects IPANY's ongoing commitment to strengthening independent practices by pairing strong payer relationships with the operational support that helps providers thrive.

About IPANY

The Independent Practice Association of New York (IPANY) is the largest Independent Practice Association in New York State, representing more than 3,500 providers. IPANY empowers independent practices with access to leading payer contracts, clinical support, and shared resources that drive financial and operational success. Learn more at www.ipany.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ExtensisHR

Founded in 1997, ExtensisHR is a leading national Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) solution provider, focused on delivering exceptional customer service. We specialize in tailored HR solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, with a comprehensive human resources portfolio including employee benefits, payroll and tax, Work Anywhere® technology, risk and compliance, employee management, recruiting, and more. For additional information, please visit: www.extensishr.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio, IPANY, 1 (631) 652-6992, [email protected], www.ipany.com

Adam Menkes, ExtensisHR, 1 (516) 532-8616, [email protected], www.extensishr.com

SOURCE IPANY