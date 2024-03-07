IPD Announces Monumental Expansion and Innovation in the Heavy-Duty Engine Parts Industry

"Our company has more than doubled in size, a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us. Our new home is a symbol of IPD's commitment to excellent, quality and growth." said Michael Badar, IPD President Post this

IPD's journey from packaging gasket sets for Caterpillar equipment to becoming a global powerhouse in the industry is marked by a series of groundbreaking innovations. These include the development of induction-hardened cylinder liners, the first 3-ring piston for Caterpillar 3208 engines, IPD 1-2-3 gasket sets, crevice seal liners, and the latest cryo-treating technology for head bolts and stud kits. Such innovations not only highlight IPD's ability to anticipate customer needs but also set new benchmarks for quality and reliability.

"Our company has more than doubled in size, a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us. Our new home is a symbol of IPD's commitment to excellent, quality and growth." said Michael Badar, IPD President. "Our new warehouse in Jebel Ali is not just a facility; it's a symbol of our commitment to being a global leader in the heavy-duty engine parts industry. We aim to service our clients in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, creating a more connected and efficient supply chain for our global partners."

Learn More

For an in-depth look at IPD's milestone journey from growth to global expansion and to discover the strategic insights behind our evolution, we invite our readers to explore the featured article in IDA Universal Magazine. Visit the [IDA Universal January-February 2024 Issue for more on our story of innovation and commitment to quality in the heavy-duty engine parts industry.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service, and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com

Media Contact

Bien Bui, IPD, +1 954-773-9920, [email protected], https://www.ipdparts.com/

SOURCE IPD