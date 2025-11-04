IPEX Launches Exclusive Free Trial for FRIAMAT® 6 Electrofusion Machine and Workflow App

For a limited time, users can sign up for a 3-month complimentary trial and experience a smarter, more streamlined approach to fusion work on the job site. Post this

A 4.3-inch high-brightness TFT display ensures clear visibility and user guidance even in harsh lighting environments. At the same time, the PreCheck function automatically assesses conditions before each fusion to minimize the risk of fusion errors.

Designed for portability, the unit features a compact yet robust housing with an ergonomic handle for easy transport. Additionally, it offers real-time process monitoring, displaying all critical fusion data live to ensure quality and control throughout every operation.

The Workflow App is designed to simplify project management and improve productivity. It seamlessly integrates with the FRIAMAT 6® unit via Bluetooth, enabling real-time communication between the processor and the digital platform. The app automatically generates detailed documentation during each fusion and pipe installation, ensuring complete traceability throughout the process. By capturing essential barcode data from fittings, components, and pipe preparation, it supports accurate record-keeping and accountability.

Cloud synchronization ensures that all project information, including photos, maps, geotags, sketches, and user comments, is securely stored and accessible from any device at any time. The app's project-based structure allows users to easily assign jobs, manage technicians, and organize tasks within a centralized interface. It also allows for the creation of detailed fusion protocols and PDF-based system sketches, including GPS tagging, even in areas without geolocation data.

The FRIAMAT 6® and Workflow App provide an advanced approach to electrofusion operations by enhancing data collection, improving traceability, and increasing workflow efficiency for field teams. This seamless integration offers a modern, paperless approach to managing fusion work, enhancing accuracy.

About IPEX

As the North American business of global leader Aliaxis, IPEX has more than 60 years of experience and is a leader recognized for designing and manufacturing innovative solutions to the world's water challenges and the transition to clean energy. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, new R&D center, and distribution centers across Canada and the United States employ over 4,000+ people committed to a sustainable future and to our approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing. Learn more about IPEX online at ipexna.com or on LinkedIn.

About Aliaxis

At Aliaxis, we design sustainable, easy-to-install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Operating in over 40 countries, the Company is active through leading local brands and generated €4.3 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available on http://www.aliaxis.com.

Sean Tellis

Channel Marketing Manager, Municipal

T: 289-795-5989

E: [email protected]

Madelyn Young

T: 773.892.4769

E: [email protected]

