IPEX Launches Precision-Engineered Hy-Ram Electrofusion Alignment Clamps for United States

New tool range for aligning and restraining pipes during the electrofusion process optimizes installation efficiency in utility and industrial piping installations.

PINEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPEX, a leading provider of thermoplastic piping systems in North America and part of the Aliaxis group, introduces a new range of Hy-Ram Electrofusion Alignment Clamps.

Now available in the United States, the Hy-Ram product line includes six precision alignment clamp models. These tools are engineered to deliver unmatched accuracy, rugged durability, and ease of use. They streamline the installation process, allowing pipe installers to perform electrofusion more efficiently while significantly reducing preparation time.

Designed and manufactured by Hy-Ram Engineering Co. Ltd., a UK-based leader in pipeline tooling, these clamps are purpose-built for aligning and restraining PE pipes during the electrofusion process in water, gas, wastewater, and industrial piping sectors.

"This product line represents a new era in electrofusion technology," says Scott Desrosiers, National Sales Manager at IPEX. "By integrating Hy-Ram's engineering excellence with IPEX's high quality PE Electrofusion products and extensive distribution network, we're bringing top-tier jointing tools to infrastructure professionals across North America."

Engineered to withstand extreme jobsite conditions, the Hy-Ram clamps maintain alignment even under pipe movement or stress, ensuring high joint integrity and reducing the risk of installation failure.

Engineered for Precision and Performance

The Hy-Ram Electrofusion Alignment Clamps are available in multiple models, covering pipe diameters from ½" to 8" (IPS, CTS, DIPS, and metric ranges). Each clamp features:

● High-strength zinc- or chrome-plated steel, stainless steel, and aluminum construction

● Rigid, no-insert design that ensures consistent axial alignment

● Lightweight and easy-to-use form factor

● Models for positioning couplers, reducers, elbows (22.5°, 45°, 90°), and tees

The product line includes:

● EFAC2" – Angled Single and Double (½"–2")

● EFAC6" – Angled Single and Double, plus Tee Adapter (2"–6")

● EFAC8" – Single Straight (3"–8")

To learn more about Hy-Ram, visit: https://ipexna.com/en-us/resources/document-repository/hy-ram-alignment-clamps-bulletin/

About IPEX

As the North American business of global leader Aliaxis, IPEX has more than 60 years of experience and is a leader recognized for designing and manufacturing innovative solutions to the world's water challenges and the transition to clean energy. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, new R&D center, and distribution centers across Canada and the United States employ over 4,000+ people committed to a sustainable future and to our approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing. Learn more about IPEX online at ipexna.com or on LinkedIn.

About Aliaxis

At Aliaxis, we design sustainable, easy-to-install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Operating in over 40 countries, the Company is active through leading local brands and generated €4.3 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available on http://www.aliaxis.com.

About UK Hy-Ram Engineering

Founded and based in the UK, Hy-Ram Engineering Co. Ltd. has established itself as a leading designer and manufacturer of specialist tools and equipment for plastic and metallic distribution pipelines worldwide. Principally working across the water, gas, wastewater, and industrial sectors, it provides a range of products and services essential for jointing, installing, and maintaining utility distribution networks.

