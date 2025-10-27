IPEX Unveils Frialen Tees, Caps and Elbows. Now Available Across the United States

½" to 4" Elbows, Tees, and End Caps are designed for optimal safety, efficiency, and strength in gas and water pipe connections.

PINEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPEX, a premier North American provider of thermoplastic piping systems, has expanded its product offering in the U.S. market with the introduction of three brand new ½" to 4" fittings – elbows, tees, and end caps – into its innovative Frialen® Electrofusion product line. Engineered for high-performance gas and water distribution applications, these fittings mark a significant step forward in fusion system technology.

IPEX Frialen® Safety Fittings outperforms traditional fusion systems through a suite of intelligent engineering features. At the core of their innovation is an exposed heating coil design, a significant advancement over conventional embedded-coil alternatives. This direct-contact approach efficiently melts both the fitting and pipe surfaces simultaneously, forming a uniform leak-proof bond.

Engineered with extra-wide fusion zones, Frialen® fittings provide a significantly greater contact area, strengthening the joint's structural integrity. The increased wall thickness and insertion depth of Frialen® Safety fittings ensure enhanced mechanical stability.

"Frialen® Safety Fittings represent the future of electrofusion technology," said Scott Desrosiers, National Sales Manager. "Our commitment to smarter design, faster installation, and longer-lasting connections gives our customers a competitive advantage in the field — all backed by industry-leading traceability and reliability."

Each Frialen® Safety Fitting includes advanced barcode labeling conforming to ISO 13950 and ASTM F2897 standards. These barcodes enable unmatched traceability, detailing where, when, how and by whom the fitting was installed. This traceability delivers transparency, eliminates guesswork during maintenance, and contributes to cost savings across project lifecycles.

Now fully available in the U.S. through IPEX, Frialen® tees, caps, and elbows meet stringent North American standards for gas & water, including:

ASTM D2513 & F1055, NSF 61-G

AWWA C906, PC200, and FM 160 (from 4 inches)

Manufactured using PE4710/PE100

Compatible with PE 2406/2708 and 3408/4710 pipes

Rated for gas (up to 125 psi) and water (up to 200 psi) systems

To learn more about Frialen products, visit: https://ipexna.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Brochure-US-IPEX-Frialen-Shapes-04-28-2025.pdf

About IPEX

As the North American business of global leader Aliaxis, IPEX has more than 60 years of experience and is a leader recognized for designing and manufacturing innovative solutions to the world's water challenges and the transition to clean energy. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, new R&D center, and distribution centers across Canada and the United States employ over 4,000+ people committed to a sustainable future and to our approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing. Learn more about IPEX online at ipexna.com or on LinkedIn.

About Aliaxis

At Aliaxis, we design sustainable, easy-to-install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Operating in over 40 countries, the Company is active through leading local brands and generated €4.3 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available on http://www.aliaxis.com.

Media Contact

Madelyn Young, GreenHouse Digital + PR, 708-428-6385, [email protected]

SOURCE IPEX