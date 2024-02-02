IPFone Announces Strategic Acquisition of Joon, Expanding Cloud Communications and Collaboration Offering

IPFone announces the strategic acquisition of Joon, a key player in VoIP technology, enhancing its cloud communication services and expanding its telecommunications capabilities.

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPFone, a leader in cloud communication services, today announced its acquisition of Joon, a prominent voice over internet protocol (VoIP) company. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in IPFone's expansion strategy, aiming to enhance its offerings in the fast-evolving telecommunications landscape.

"This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey. We warmly welcome customers, partners, and employees of Joon to join us on this exciting journey ahead. This acquisition not only expands our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing state-of-the-art communication solutions to our clients," said Damian Chmielewski, CEO of IPFone.

Joon has established itself as a key player in the VoIP industry, known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. The integration of Joon.us into IPFone's portfolio will provide customers with an even broader range of innovative communication tools and services.

"I am thrilled about this union with IPFone. This acquisition is a testament to the decades of hard work and dedication of the Joon team in pioneering VoIP technologies. It's a harmonious alignment of our vision with IPFone's robust capabilities, promising to revolutionize the cloud communication landscape. We're excited to bring our innovative spirit and customer-focused solutions to the IPFone family, further enhancing the way businesses communicate in the digital age," said Michael Heinrich, President of Joon.

The acquisition comes as part of IPFone's ongoing commitment to investing in technologies that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital era. With over 25 years of experience, IPFone's expertise in delivering Cisco cloud solutions like UCaaS, Webex, Contact Center, Internet, SD-WAN, and Security is unparalleled in the industry.

About IPFone

As a leading provider of cloud communication services, IPFone has been at the forefront of delivering innovative Cisco cloud solutions like UCaaS, Webex, Contact Center, Internet, SD-WAN & Security for over 25 years. Committed to innovative technology and customer satisfaction, IPFone is dedicated to empowering organizations with the most advanced cloud communication solutions available.

About Joon

Established as Voice Ring and rebranded to Joon in 2018, the company has been a pioneer in cloud-based business communications for over a decade. Renowned for 'The Joon Difference™', Joon stands out with its custom-built VoIP solutions and exceptional customer support, ensuring personalized and efficient service. Committed to resolving issues holistically, Joon provides a range of tailored cloud communication solutions, empowering businesses to transcend traditional technological limitations and seamlessly integrate into a cloud-powered operational ecosystem.

Media Contact

Julian Gutierrez, IPFone, 1 8665735300, [email protected], https://ipfone.com/

SOURCE IPFone