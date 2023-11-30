IPFone Awarded 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

IPFone with Webex recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPFone is proud to announce that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named IPFone with Webex as a recipient of the 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"Receiving this award from TMC is an incredible honor. Our partnership with Cisco Webex has been marked by unwavering dedication to achieving excellence in unified communications. This recognition affirms our hard work and inspires us to continue improving the way businesses communicate and connect in the years to come," said Damian Chmielewski, CEO of IPFone.

"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with IPFone's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from IPFone."

About IPFone

IPFone's mission is to provide the most comprehensive, secure, and reliable communications and collaboration platform that keeps businesses connected and efficient. With over 25 years of industry experience, IPFone delivers top-tier UCaaS, VoIP, SD-WAN, contact center solutions, and fiber Internet for businesses, all powered by Cisco's dependable and secure infrastructure. IPFone offers a personalized onboarding experience, including on-site installation, comprehensive training, and support. For more information, follow us on Linkedin or Instagram, or visit http://www.IPFone.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

As the IP Communications Authority since 1998™, INTERNET TELEPHONY has consistently offered unbiased perspectives on the complex converged communications landscape. For additional information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.

