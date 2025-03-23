IPFone Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire TelNet Worldwide

IPFone, a leader in Unified Communications and Internet services, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire TelNet Worldwide, Inc., a competitive service provider based in Detroit.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPFone, a leader in Unified Communications and Internet services, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire TelNet Worldwide, Inc., a competitive service provider based in Detroit, Michigan, specializing in telecommunications and network services. This strategic acquisition will expand IPFone's operations to include a combined customer base of about 8,000 corporate accounts and nearly 100,000 subscribers across platforms and services, marking a significant milestone in IPFone's growth strategy

Damian Chmielewski, President & CEO of IPFone, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, 'This is a transformative moment for IPFone. Acquiring TelNet Worldwide enhances our service offerings and expands our reach. We are excited to welcome TelNet's customers, partners, and employees, and look forward to promoting enhanced service and innovation together.'"

"For over 25 years, TelNet Worldwide has enhanced the productivity and competitive position of businesses through essential and transformative communication solutions," said Mark Iannuzzi, President of TelNet. "Our strategic alignment with IPFone will amplify this mission, maximizing our ability to connect enterprises with their customers and employees."

The acquisition is pending regulatory approval.

About IPFone

IPFone is a leading provider of cloud-based business communication solutions, specializing in VoIP, unified communications, Webex, Microsoft Team Direct Routing, Contact Center, AI Solutions, Internet, SD-Wan and Security for companies across North America. Since its founding, IPFone has been committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge communication tools that facilitate significant growth and operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.ipfone.com

About TelNet Worldwide

Since 1998, TelNet Worldwide has been transforming the way businesses connect, communicate and collaborate with leading voice, data, and unified communications services, enabling enterprises nationwide to achieve significant business results. TelNet builds solutions for today's challenges with an eye to tomorrow's evolving opportunities. Learn more at www.telnetww.com.

