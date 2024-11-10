IPFone Wins 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

EasyPBX Recognized for Delivering Outstanding IP Communications Solutions

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPFone is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for its EasyPBX solution. This award highlights IPFone's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable VoIP solutions that empower businesses to enhance their communication capabilities.

EasyPBX, IPFone's flagship VoIP business phone system, stands out for its reliability, user-friendly interface, and advanced calling features that meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. With seamless integration and exceptional call quality, EasyPBX remains the top choice for businesses looking to enhance their communication systems.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from INTERNET TELEPHONY," says Damian Chmielewski, CEO of IPFone. "This award underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art communication solutions that help businesses stay connected and grow. Our focus has always been on delivering products that our customers can rely on, and EasyPBX exemplifies that commitment."

"Congratulations to IPFone for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. IPFone consistently demonstrates outstanding quality and delivers exceptional solutions," states Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be featured on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About IPFone

IPFone's mission is to provide the most comprehensive, secure, and reliable communications and collaboration platform that keeps businesses connected and efficient. With over 25 years of industry experience, IPFone delivers top-tier UCaaS, VoIP, SD-WAN, contact center solutions, and fiber Internet for businesses, all powered by Cisco's reliable and secure infrastructure. IPFone offers a personalized onboarding experience, including on-site installation, comprehensive training, and support. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram, or visit www.IPFone.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers.

