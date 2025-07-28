iPost and Gaming Analytics Announce Integration to Power A.I.-Driven Casino Marketing

"We're combining insight and execution," said Kiran Brahmandam, Founder & CEO of Gaming Analytics. "With this integration, marketers can act on player data like never before — automatically, and at scale." Post this

With this partnership, marketing teams will be able to automate communications based on in-the-moment player activity, including visit recency, game preferences, offer redemption, and trip frequency. The result: smarter targeting, more efficient reinvestment, and increased revenue per player.

"The future of casino marketing is smart, segmented, and strategic," said Cameron Kane, CEO of iPost. "This partnership lets marketers go beyond batch-and-blast campaigns to deliver personalized messages that build loyalty and lifetime value."

"We're combining insight and execution," said Kiran Brahmandam, Founder & CEO of Gaming Analytics. "With this integration, marketers can act on player data like never before — automatically, and at scale."

Key Capabilities:

Trigger personalized emails based on real-time player behavior

Automate campaign delivery using A.I. models that track player lifecycle

Create content that adapts dynamically by player segment, device, and preferences

Track email ROI tied directly to gaming outcomes

Industry Debut

The integration will be showcased at the Casino Marketing and Technology Conference, taking place on July 29–30, 2025, at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA.

ABOUT iPost

iPost is the premier email marketing platform designed exclusively for the casino and gaming industry. The company serves leading gaming properties, including DraftKings at Casino Queens, Potawatomi, The Queen, Mohegan Sun, RedWind Casino, Bally's and Parq Casino, delivering specialized marketing solutions that drive player engagement and maximize return on investment.

Founded to address the unique challenges facing casino marketers, iPost has established itself as the industry standard for gaming-focused email marketing technology. The platform's proprietary approach uses Player ID as the primary identifier, solving critical operational challenges that generic email service providers cannot address for gaming operators.

Core Platform Capabilities: iPost's comprehensive platform enables casino marketing teams to execute sophisticated campaigns through advanced segmentation based on gaming-specific metrics. The platform features intuitive drag-and-drop email builders, behavioral automation technology, enterprise-grade campaign controls, complimentary rendering previews, and detailed analytics reporting.

Industry Leadership: The company continues to innovate at the forefront of casino marketing technology, developing solutions that allow gaming operators to scale personalized communications while maintaining the high-touch experience that drives player loyalty and increases wallet share.

Company Information: For more information about iPost's casino email marketing solutions, visit ipost.com/email-solutions/casino.

About Gaming Analytics

Gaming Analytics is the leading A.I. platform for casino operators. It provides real-time intelligence across marketing, slots, player development, finance, and surveillance — all from a unified, mobile-friendly dashboard. The platform helps teams make faster, more accurate decisions by replacing legacy tools and static reports with live, searchable data. www.gaminganalytics.ai

Media Contact

Marco Marini, iPost, Inc., 1 650-653-8111, [email protected], www.ipost.com

SOURCE iPost, Inc.