iPost and ZeroBounce Partner to Deliver Cleaner Data and Stronger Email Performance for Regulated Industries

"We're thrilled to bring ZeroBounce's validation technology into the iPost platform," said Michael Nelson, VP of Partnerships at iPost. ...This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps our clients grow with confidence." Post this

The integration reflects both companies' shared commitment to helping marketers do more with cleaner, more reliable data. By combining iPost's advanced segmentation, personalization, and deliverability infrastructure with ZeroBounce's industry-leading email validation technology, joint customers gain a more complete, end-to-end solution for email program health.

"We're thrilled to bring ZeroBounce's validation technology into the iPost platform," said Michael Nelson, VP of Partnerships at iPost. Our clients operate in industries where trust, compliance, and precision aren't optional; they're everything. Partnering with ZeroBounce lets us give our customers an even stronger foundation for their email programs, so every campaign they send reaches a real inbox and reflects the quality our brand is known for. This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps our clients grow with confidence."

The integration is available today to iPost customers and forms part of iPost's broader 2026 product roadmap, which includes continued investment in AI-powered content optimization, personalization, and deliverability.

To celebrate the launch of the integration, iPost and ZeroBounce are offering exclusive incentives for joint customers. ZeroBounce is offering 15% off Email Validation credits and ZeroBounce One subscriptions using promo code IPOST15, valid for 30 days beginning July 9. iPost is also offering a matching 15% discount on implementation and professional services through August 31. Together, these offers make it easier for organizations to deploy the integrated solution, improve data quality and deliverability, and maximize the performance of their email marketing programs.

To mark the partnership, iPost and ZeroBounce co-hosted a live webinar that went beyond recycled best practices to explore what actually drives email performance. The session was led by Andrew Kordek, CMO and Strategist at iPost, and Anne-Marie Prince, Email Marketing Manager at ZeroBounce, who drew on decades of combined industry experience to revisit common assumptions, share real-world lessons, and offer practical strategies marketers can apply to their own programs right away. Topics included why first impressions matter more than marketers think, why deliverability ultimately falls on the sender, and why strong fundamentals still beat shiny new tactics. The full webinar is now available on demand here.

About iPost

iPost is a leading email-sending platform purpose-built to solve real challenges in highly regulated data and content-sensitive industries, including gaming, legal services, and scholarly/STM (science, technology, medical) publishing. With its flexible architecture, native data integrations, and unmatched customer support, iPost helps users create personalized, compliant, and impactful campaigns that drive measurable growth.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email validation and deliverability company that helps businesses improve email marketing performance by ensuring cleaner, more accurate mailing lists. Its tools help reduce bounce rates, protect sender reputation, and improve inbox placement for marketers across industries.

Media Contact

Marco Marini, iPost.com, 1 650-743-2660 [email protected], [email protected], www.ipost.com

SOURCE iPost.com