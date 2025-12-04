iPost Expands Product Offering into the UK, Canada, and EU

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iPost, a leading email marketing platform built for enterprise marketers, today announced the expansion of its product offering into the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, introducing local send capabilities to help customers comply with regional data and privacy laws, including GDPR and CASL.
The expansion represents a natural evolution in iPost's continued growth, following record-breaking performance in 2025 and increasing demand from enterprise brands operating across multiple jurisdictions. By enabling regional campaign sending and data management, iPost empowers marketers to maintain compliance while delivering highly personalized and effective customer communications.
"This expansion reflects the trust our global customers have placed in iPost and represents the next logical step in our evolution as a company," said Marco Marini, COO of iPost. "Our mission has always been to provide marketers with a powerful, flexible, and compliant platform—now we can offer that same performance on a global scale while adhering to local laws and standards."
With new infrastructure deployed in the UK, Canada, and the EU, iPost ensures faster delivery speeds, improved data sovereignty, and seamless compliance for enterprise customers in regulated industries such as gaming, finance, healthcare, and legal.
About iPost
iPost is a leading enterprise email marketing platform built for highly regulated and data-sensitive industries such as casino gaming, scientific publishing, and legal services. With its flexible architecture, native data integrations, and unmatched customer support, iPost helps marketers create personalized, compliant, and impactful campaigns that drive measurable business growth.
