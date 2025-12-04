iPost Expands Product Offering into the UK, Canada, and EU

"This expansion reflects the trust our global customers place in iPost and marks the next step in our evolution. We're delivering a powerful, flexible, compliant platform worldwide while meeting local laws." — Marco Marini, COO Post this

"This expansion reflects the trust our global customers have placed in iPost and represents the next logical step in our evolution as a company," said Marco Marini, COO of iPost. "Our mission has always been to provide marketers with a powerful, flexible, and compliant platform—now we can offer that same performance on a global scale while adhering to local laws and standards."

With new infrastructure deployed in the UK, Canada, and the EU, iPost ensures faster delivery speeds, improved data sovereignty, and seamless compliance for enterprise customers in regulated industries such as gaming, finance, healthcare, and legal.

For more information, visit www.ipost.com.

About iPost

iPost is a leading enterprise email marketing platform built for highly regulated and data-sensitive industries such as casino gaming, scientific publishing, and legal services. With its flexible architecture, native data integrations, and unmatched customer support, iPost helps marketers create personalized, compliant, and impactful campaigns that drive measurable business growth.

